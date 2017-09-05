Russian Strikes Destroy Daesh Strongholds, Underground Tunnels Near Deir ez-Zor

The Russian Defense Ministry revealed on Tuesday that Russian airstrikes helped the Syrian army to break through terrorist defenses and lift Deir ez-Zor's siege. Moreover, the Russian strikes destroyed terrorist fortifications, strongholds and underground tunnels.

© AFP 2017/ THAER AL-AJLANI Assad Congratulates Deir Ez-Zor Defenders on Victory Over Daesh

The Russian strikes conducted at the same time by aviation and the warship destroyed fortified areas with underground tunnels of Daesh terrorists near Deir ez-Zor, their artillery positions and ammunition depots.

"Thanks to the results of a massive strike by Russian aviation and cruise missiles, Syrian government troops' units […] swiftly attacked the defense of Daesh terrorists and deblocked the city of Deir ez Zor."

The Russian military revealed that Daesh terrorists used so-called 'jihadmobiles' armored vehicles with explosives to stop the advance of the Syrian government troops in Deir-ez-Zor; some 50 vehicles were destroyed.

"Terrorists tried to stop the breakthrough of the Syrian troops, massively using suicide bombers driving armored vehicles. The assault units of the Syrian government forces destroyed more than 50 terrorists' 'jihadmobiles'."

Daesh's defeat near Deir ez-Zor will become a strategic loss of terrorists in Syria, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian army assisted by Russia managed to finally break the three-year Daesh's siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor, with food and ammunition only being delivered to the city by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli had been evacuating the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city's population. Syrian President Bashar Assad praised the victory.