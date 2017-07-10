Register
00:57 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013

    Israel Buying Drones Armed With Machine Guns for Use in 'Crowded Civilian Areas'

    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    231106

    In an effort to stay one step ahead of the competition in the urban warfare market, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are purchasing portable multi-blade drones that have been specially built to carry weapons, including machine guns and grenade launchers.

    The manufacturer of the weaponized drones, Duke Robotics, based in northern Florida, was founded in 2014 by an Israeli military veteran who remains a reservist in the Israeli Special Forces, and if all goes according to plan, the company will attempt to interest the Pentagon in purchasing its product as well, according to Defense One.

    The US-led coalition airstrike in Ramadi, the capital of Iraq's Anbar province, 70 miles (115 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq.
    © AP Photo/ Osama Sami
    Civilians at Risk: Death Toll to Climb as Pentagon Eases Bombing Guidelines in Fight Against Daesh

    As stated in a company news release, the weaponized drones are offered as a counter to "small groups [of enemies] working within crowded civilian areas using civilians as shields."

    Suggesting that a military-style attack action must always be initiated, the company asserted that, "you have to go in. Even to just get a couple of guys with a mortar, you have to send in a battalion and you lose guys. People get hurt."

    The drone company says it wants to be able to kill bad guys without putting any friendly boots on the ground, according to its website.

    The company's first product will be remotely operated, meaning that a human will fly it, target it, and pull the trigger from the relative safety of a command post, avoiding the need to act defensively and without the messy aspect of actually firing at and killing somebody directly in front of you.

    As popularized in military panel discussions and think-tanks, so-called urban warfare standoff situations will soon be resolved by remotely controlled robots, ostensibly eliminating the need for negotiation, resolution, or a peaceful stand-down of hostilities and almost certainly guaranteeing the unnecessary deaths of any hostages and innocent bystanders.

    While physics makes the integration of weapons onto a small aerial platform problematic, the new Duke drone uses flexibly-connected plates to redistribute a gun or a launcher's kickback, thereby keeping the device stationary and vastly improving its accuracy, Defense One reported.

    The weaponized remote-controlled device can "mount an M4, SR25, a 40-millimeter grenade launcher," or "carry up to 22 pounds and [the plate system] will stabilize the drone and allow an accurate shot," according to a company statement.

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Identifies 114 Civilian Casualties in Iraq, Syria Strikes
    US-Led Coalition to Assess Reports of Civilian Casualties in Syria’s Mayadin
    US-Led Raqqa Airstrikes Result in 'Staggering Loss of Civilian Life' - UN
    Tags:
    collateral damage, drones, drone strikes, killings of civilians, civilian deaths, Israeli Special Forces, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Pentagon, Florida, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok