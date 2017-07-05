US-Led Coalition Destroys 33 Fighting Positions Near Iraq’s Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

"Near Mosul, three strikes engaged two ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed 33 fighting positions, two rocket-propelled grenade systems, and a front-end loader; damaged five fighting positions and a command and control node; and suppressed a mortar team," the release stated on Wednesday.

One additional coalition strike was carried out in Mosul on Monday, which destroyed eight fighting positions, four weapons caches, three heavy machine guns, a rocket-propelled grenade system, as well a barrier wall.

In Syria, the coalition launched 33 strikes on Tuesday near the two cities of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

In Deir ez-Zor, six strikes destroyed 11 oil storage tanks, nine oil trucks, six oil stills, six oil separator tanks and a command and control node, according to the task force.

"Near Raqqah, 27 strikes engaged 19 ISIS tactical units; and destroyed 17 fighting positions, three tactical vehicles, a vehicle, two heavy machine guns, a mortar system, a weapons cache, a command and control node, a VBIED facility, and a VBIED," the release said.

Operation Inherent Resolve added that on Monday the coalition also waged 12 airstrikes near Raqqa, which destroyed 10 fighting positions, a VBIED, an anti-air artillery system, and a drone launch site.