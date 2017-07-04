Belgian Recruiter for Daesh Terrorist Group Killed in Syria

© AP Photo/ Amel Emric Notorious Daesh Recruiter of British Origin Desperate to Get Out of Syria - Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Yacine Azzaoui recruited young Muslims in his native Brussels commune of Molenbeek, sending at least four families to Syria. Azzaoui's wife Melissa helped him attract new recruits but was detained at Brussels's Charleroi airport in January 2015 when trying to travel to Syria to join her husband there. Melissa received a suspended sentence of four years in prison after confessing to committing the crime.

On June 23, Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw suggested to introduce a ban on searching for jihadist propaganda materials online to prevent the possible radicalization of Belgians.