US-Backed Syrian Rebels Break Through Daesh's Defenses in Raqqa Old City

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Daesh militants were using the historical wall as a fighting position, planting improvised explosive devices and mines between several of the gaps in the wall.
"Overcoming heavy ISIS [Daesh] resistance, the Syrian Democratic Forces breached the Old City of Raqqah, July 3. Coalition forces supported the SDF advance into the most heavily fortified portion of Raqqah [Raqqa] by opening two small gaps in the Rafiqah Wall that surrounds the Old City," the coalition said in a press release.
The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition. The group is among the forces fighting Daesh and brings together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.
