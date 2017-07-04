Register
    Hundreds of civilians flee villages outside Mosul the day after Iraqi Kurdish forces launch an operation east of Islamic State-held Mosul

    More Than 32 Tons of Chemicals Used to Make Explosives Found in Mosul

    The head of the Iraqi federal police said that during the operation to liberate the western part of Mosul, 32.5 metric tons of ammonium nitrate was unearthed; the compound is commonly used as a component for making explosives.

    According to the documents released by the federal police, 1.5 tons was found in the southern part of the city, whereas 31 tons was found in the western part of the city, which has been almost completely liberated from Daesh.

    The same papers contain a detailed report on the losses of Daesh since the beginning of the operation to free Mosul. 

    The Iraqi forces have freed 21, 220 civilians from captivity; 190 districts of the city were liberated, amounting to 2,604 km2 of total area.

    Raed Shakir, head of the Iraqi Federal Police told Sputnik Arabic that the police are now preparing to reduce the size of their structure. 

    This reduction will start after the complete liberation of Mosul from Daesh, which will be announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in the near future.

    Iraqi Forces Retake Another District in West Mosul
    On Sunday, it was reported that Iraqi servicemen killed at least 79 Daesh militants as part of the operation aimed at liberation of the western part of Mosul within just 24 hours. 

    Earlier, the Iraqi federal police freed two areas along with a bridge in the western part of the city of Mosul and the Iraqi forces managed to take control over the area near the building housing the  Nineveh Governorate’s administration.

    On June 22, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said Mosul was likely to be cleared of terrorists within days.

    Mosul had served as Daesh headquarters in Iraq since the group's invasion from Syria in 2014. 

    On February 18, Abadi announced the start of operations to liberate the western half of the city. Iraqi and the US-led coalition forces freed its eastern part in late January 2017, with fighting now ongoing to complete the mission.

    Ok