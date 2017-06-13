Tillerson: US State Department Unaware of Recent Use of Chemical Weapon in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Replying to a question on whether there have been further chemical attacks in Syria after the incident in Idlib Province, Tillerson stated: "None that we are aware of."

Tillerson added that the State Department continues to closely monitor the situation in Syria.

Last week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated during a press conference that the terrorists might still possess toxic substances.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces claimed that 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, blaming the Syrian government. Damascus vehemently rejected the accusations and said militants and their allies were responsible.

Early April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib, which Washington blames on the Syrian government. Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

The OPCW announced in January 2016 that Syria’s weapons arsenal had been destroyed in accordance with an agreement reached after the 2013 Ghouta attack.