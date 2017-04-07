Putin Considers US Attack in Syria Aggression Against Sovereign State - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.
"President [Vladimir] Putin regards the US attacks on Syria as an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law, and under a trumped-up pretext at that," Pesov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also sees the latest US missile strikes on a military airfield in Syria as an attempt to distract from the mounting civilian casualties in Iraq, the Kremlin added.
"Putin also sees the attacks on Syria by the US as an attempt to divert the international community's attention from the numerous casualties among civilians in Iraq."
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had confirmed that Syrian armed forces do not possess chemical weapons, the Kremlin cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying Friday while warning of the danger of ignoring terrorist use of chemical weapons.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement after the US attack that there were no discussions or prior contacts between the United States and Moscow ahead of the missile strike on the Syrian base.
"The fact of the destruction of all chemical weapons stockpiles has been recorded and confirmed by the OPCW, a specialized UN unit," Peskov told reporters.
"At the same time, in Putin's opinion, total disregard for the use of chemical weapons by terrorists only drastically aggravates the situation," Peskov said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete more refugees marching towards Germany this Spring and Summer. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Peskov made a joke. :) Seriously though, the Russian (and other) government(s) is (are) correct. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete The out of control USA war machine provoking war with British approval with trumped up charges. Stand firm Russia against this evil. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete President Putin is right no daub !!! The Usa terror state can only survive if there invade other country's (war industry) !!! The Usa people are again war the Usa soldiers should stay at Home so far so good !!! Reply | -5 | Edit | Delete Putin has to realize that the clock is turned back to reality. There is absolutely nothing Russia can do when the US acts. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is the unmasking of the Trump Hoax, which is really Obama Hope 2.0, which was really Bush Agenda and so on. The global financial mafia creates "leftist" and "conservative" avatars for masses to follow. I really love mr Putin and pray he will not fall. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete rmpblue, the U.S. has the same respect people show obviously unhinged people receive. It's only a matter of time before we get tired and angry at the intimidation. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Zoanthropy, and France that has shown such empathy in this case, despite , as is alleged, they bombed Libya while children were asleep. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jj42, Very soon, when the Scots break away from England and the Irish declare independence, Britain will be like a lump of s**t, floating in the North Atlantic. They will need help from all countries. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Syrian governnent should apologize for unintentionally bombing a location where weapons were stored, explaining they did not know chemical weapons were stored there or that terrorists were using human shields. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There must be some sort of sanctions that China, Russia, Iran etc can place on the usa. If China starts to cash in its Bonds in the usa, this will be tantamount to a sanction. Iran did it. Russia will not do it because they have the expectation that if they endure the usa will appreciate them a bit more. That day will never come. The usa is the enemy of Russia. Do it now! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Now that Trump has shown his true nature (pinocchio), I find myself more grateful than ever for the excellent president Putin - representing the last stance against the global tyranny it seems. Here is an article written by Pat Buchanan: Is Putin the ‘Preeminent Statesman’ of Our Times? www.amren.com/commentary/2017/03/vladimir-putin-nationalism-vs-globalism-pat-buchanan Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I would be surprised if the Russian military would "accidentally" bombed and killed several or a lot of the US special forces in Syria in retaliation! In retaliation also of the US "accidentally" bombed and killed several hundred Syrian soldiers, injured hundreds as well. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete rmpblue, That is absolutely true just as there is also absolutely nothing that the US can do when Russia acts...unless it wants to go head to head. A direct confrontation that neither sides wants. That is why third parties such as the Syrian Government, the Libyan Government..... pay the price when the US acts. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Putin say, it is "Aggression against a sovereign state"?????? Is that like invading sovereign state Georgia or invading sovereign state Ukraine? Russians are liars and have no moral compass at all. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Quote from Sputnik: "President [Vladimir] Putin regards the russian attacks on Ukraine as an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law, and under a trumped-up pretext at that, Peskov told reporters." Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv,
Zoanthropy
michael
jj42
tobi.gelando
Now sins many Years Pentagon / Cia has change the there kind of war !!! Finance the so called freedom fighters and supply them with war gear mostly pay by Saudi Arabia and let them do the dirty work !!! Israel security service is involve in this !!!
Not to forget the Usa terror state start this terror war to ousted the President from Syria !!!
The same as in Ukraine (coup de e'tat) Libya, Yemen, Yugoslavia, Viet Nam Etc.
Americans are Murders !!!
rmpblue
RobroyPL
sophm0e38in reply tormpblue(Show commentHide comment)
goldcamshaftin reply toZoanthropy(Show commentHide comment)
goldcamshaftin reply tojj42(Show commentHide comment)
Gargarin
They should point to the US attacks in Iraq as an example of how such mistakes can happen.
goldcamshaft
Jarl Stoltz
Nats
Erik Tretein reply tormpblue(Show commentHide comment)
Mishka Kyiv
Mishka Kyiv
Blackiein reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
Go home to Maidan ....