10:29 GMT +307 April 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia

    Putin Considers US Attack in Syria Aggression Against Sovereign State - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Politics
    105142468611

    The United States' missile strikes on a military airfield in Syria violates international law and represents an act of aggression against a sovereign state under a far-fetched pretext, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Сoincidence? Daesh Militants Attacked Syrian Army Positions Simultaneously With US Strike

    "President [Vladimir] Putin regards the US attacks on Syria as an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law, and under a trumped-up pretext at that," Pesov told reporters.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin also sees the latest US missile strikes on a military airfield in Syria as an attempt to distract from the mounting civilian casualties in Iraq, the Kremlin added.

    "Putin also sees the attacks on Syria by the US as an attempt to divert the international community's attention from the numerous casualties among civilians in Iraq."

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    US Missile Strike on Syria Airfield Violates Ties With Moscow - Senator

    The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had confirmed that Syrian armed forces do not possess chemical weapons, the Kremlin cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying Friday while warning of the danger of ignoring terrorist use of chemical weapons.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement after the US attack that there were no discussions or prior contacts between the United States and Moscow ahead of the missile strike on the Syrian base.

    "The fact of the destruction of all chemical weapons stockpiles has been recorded and confirmed by the OPCW, a specialized UN unit," Peskov told reporters.

    "At the same time, in Putin's opinion, total disregard for the use of chemical weapons by terrorists only drastically aggravates the situation," Peskov said.

      Zoanthropy
      more refugees marching towards Germany this Spring and Summer.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      Peskov made a joke. :) Seriously though, the Russian (and other) government(s) is (are) correct.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jj42
      The out of control USA war machine provoking war with British approval with trumped up charges. Stand firm Russia against this evil.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      President Putin is right no daub !!! The Usa terror state can only survive if there invade other country's (war industry) !!! The Usa people are again war the Usa soldiers should stay at Home so far so good !!!
      Now sins many Years Pentagon / Cia has change the there kind of war !!! Finance the so called freedom fighters and supply them with war gear mostly pay by Saudi Arabia and let them do the dirty work !!! Israel security service is involve in this !!!
      Not to forget the Usa terror state start this terror war to ousted the President from Syria !!!
      The same as in Ukraine (coup de e'tat) Libya, Yemen, Yugoslavia, Viet Nam Etc.
      Americans are Murders !!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      rmpblue
      Putin has to realize that the clock is turned back to reality. There is absolutely nothing Russia can do when the US acts.
    • Reply
      avatar
      RobroyPL
      This is the unmasking of the Trump Hoax, which is really Obama Hope 2.0, which was really Bush Agenda and so on. The global financial mafia creates "leftist" and "conservative" avatars for masses to follow. I really love mr Putin and pray he will not fall.
    • Reply
      sophm0e38in reply tormpblue(Show commentHide comment)
      rmpblue, the U.S. has the same respect people show obviously unhinged people receive. It's only a matter of time before we get tired and angry at the intimidation.
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaftin reply toZoanthropy(Show commentHide comment)
      Zoanthropy, and France that has shown such empathy in this case, despite , as is alleged, they bombed Libya while children were asleep.
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaftin reply tojj42(Show commentHide comment)
      jj42, Very soon, when the Scots break away from England and the Irish declare independence, Britain will be like a lump of s**t, floating in the North Atlantic. They will need help from all countries.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Gargarin
      The Syrian governnent should apologize for unintentionally bombing a location where weapons were stored, explaining they did not know chemical weapons were stored there or that terrorists were using human shields.
      They should point to the US attacks in Iraq as an example of how such mistakes can happen.
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      There must be some sort of sanctions that China, Russia, Iran etc can place on the usa. If China starts to cash in its Bonds in the usa, this will be tantamount to a sanction. Iran did it. Russia will not do it because they have the expectation that if they endure the usa will appreciate them a bit more. That day will never come. The usa is the enemy of Russia. Do it now!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jarl Stoltz
      Now that Trump has shown his true nature (pinocchio), I find myself more grateful than ever for the excellent president Putin - representing the last stance against the global tyranny it seems. Here is an article written by Pat Buchanan: Is Putin the ‘Preeminent Statesman’ of Our Times? www.amren.com/commentary/2017/03/vladimir-putin-nationalism-vs-globalism-pat-buchanan
    • Reply
      Nats
      I would be surprised if the Russian military would "accidentally" bombed and killed several or a lot of the US special forces in Syria in retaliation! In retaliation also of the US "accidentally" bombed and killed several hundred Syrian soldiers, injured hundreds as well.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Erik Tretein reply tormpblue(Show commentHide comment)
      rmpblue, That is absolutely true just as there is also absolutely nothing that the US can do when Russia acts...unless it wants to go head to head. A direct confrontation that neither sides wants. That is why third parties such as the Syrian Government, the Libyan Government..... pay the price when the US acts.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Putin say, it is "Aggression against a sovereign state"?????? Is that like invading sovereign state Georgia or invading sovereign state Ukraine? Russians are liars and have no moral compass at all.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Quote from Sputnik: "President [Vladimir] Putin regards the russian attacks on Ukraine as an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law, and under a trumped-up pretext at that, Peskov told reporters."
    • Reply
      Blackiein reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv,
      Go home to Maidan ....
