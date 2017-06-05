Flydubai, Emirates Suspend Flights to Qatar Amid Diplomatic Row

DUBAI, June 5 (Sputnik) — On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step.

"From Tuesday 06 June 2017 all Flydubai flights between Dubai and Doha will be suspended," Flydubai’s statement said.

Emirates said in a statement it would provide alternative options for passengers.

"All customers booked on Emirates’ flights to and from Doha will be provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Emirates destinations," Emirates said.

The UAE's Etihad, Egypt’s EgyptAir and Saudi Arabia's Saudia airlines have also announced on Monday their decisions to suspend flights to and from Qatar. Qatar Airways said in a travel alert on Monday that it has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia. Oman’s Oman Air said it would continue flights to Qatar.