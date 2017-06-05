No-Fly Zone: UAE's Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to Qatar Amid Diplomatic Row

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UAE severed ties with Qatar, citing its alleged support of the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
"The airline will suspend flights to Qatar and from Qatar from Tuesday’s morning," the Etihad Airways’ spokesperson said in statement.
However, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama considered this refutation to be unconvincing and continued to insist that the words about the normalization of relations with Iran really belonged to the emir.
The relations between Iran and the Arab states of Persian Gulf, especially Saudi Arabia, are strained due to the differences of positions on a range of regional conflicts.
