EgyptAir Suspends Flights to Qatar Until Special Notice

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis.

"EgyptAir announced a delay in the flight to Doha before a final decision on air communication between Cairo and the capital of Qatar," the company said as quoted by the El Fagr newspaper.

The airline said the decision was made "after the break on Monday by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain's diplomatic relations with Doha."

The UAE's Etihad, Emirates and FlyDubai airlines have announced their decision to suspend flights to and from Qatar earlier in the day.