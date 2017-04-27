Register
11:05 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Benghazi residents burn portraits of Muammar Gaddafi

    'Foolish Western Attempts to Reshape' Mid East Bring Only 'Waves of Violence'

    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    117881

    "Foolish Western attempts" to reshape the Middle East have brought nothing but "waves of chaos and violence", the Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service director said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Middle East has fallen hostage to a Western geopolitical game, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security on Thursday.

    "This region has never been stable, but it has recently become a hostage to someone else's geopolitical game. Foolish Western attempts to reshape the particularities of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Iran based on their own templates have not led to anything but waves of chaos and violence," Naryshkin said.

    Hopes for improved anti-terrorism cooperation between countries are not yet coming true, Naryshkin said.

    "Many believed that common sense would finally prevail and the countries would together, on the basis of mutual respect and trust, move toward resolving regional conflicts and seek answers to such challenges as international terrorism. These hopes are not yet met," he said.

    Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

    Aftermath of US missile attack on Ash Sha'irat airbase in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Attack on Syria Casts Doubt on Trump's Pledge to Fight Daesh - Moscow
    The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.

    The US deployment of a mass ordnance bomb in Afghanistan is an example of Washington's uncoordinated show of force, Naryshkin said.

    "Everything we are witnessing is a fact of a show of force not coordinated with anyone, like the explosion of a heavy-duty bomb in Afghanistan," he said.

    Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out in the country and long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, and the country was contested by two rival governments: the internationally-recognized Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress.

    A US Marine covers the head of a statue of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein with the US flag before pulling it down in Baghdad's al-Fardous (paradise) square 09 April 2003 as the marines swept into the Iraqi capital and the Iraqi leader's regime collapsed.
    © AFP 2017/ Ramzi Haidar
    Payback Time? The Real Cost America Pays for Saddam's Execution
    In March 2011, several NATO states, including France, launched a military intervention in Libya aimed at ending all attacks against the civilians and establishing a ceasefire. Then-President of France Nicolas Sarkozy played an important part in promoting the EU sanctions against Gaddafi and urging for the intervention.

    After the 2003 US invasion toppled Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, the country has been engulfed in ongoing violence. Large ares of Iraq are currently controlled by the Daesh jihadist group, outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    US Repeats Mistake of Iraq, Libya by Launching Military Strike - Lawmaker
    Le Pen Urges Trump Not to Repeat Iraq and Libya Scenario in Syria
    Pentagon's Massive Airstrike in Syria 'Resembles Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya'
    Trump Says He Does Not See Role for US in Libya
    Dividing Libya to Cause 'Further Destabilization, External Intervention' - Rome
    Divide and Blunder: US-Backed Division of Libya Would Be Catastrophic for Europe
    Tags:
    Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), SVR, Sergei Naryshkin, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok