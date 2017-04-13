Pentagon Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan for First Time Ever

The bomb was used against a large group of Daesh terror group in east Afghanistan.
Later, the Pentagon confirmed that the GBU-43 bomb dubbed "the Mother of All Bombs" was dropped in the Nangarhar province.
The bombing targeted series of Daesh caves.
"At 7:32 pm local time today, US Forces — Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel [Daesh] complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release. "The strike used a GBU-43 bomb dropped from a US aircraft."
This was the first time the bomb was dropped in a combat action. It has been in service since 2003.
It was dropped from a MC-130 jet, according to Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump.
The release added that the CENTCOM planned the strike with minimum risk to Afghan and US forces that are currently present in the area.
CENTCOM assured the United States took all necessary measures to avoid civilian casualties during this operation.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete How much does it cost? Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete Athanasios, start digging your backyard, never mind the cost! Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete The U.S. destroyed that nation and now uses it for bombing practice and excessive yields of opium. Another US war crime and raises an immediate issue of proportionality. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete This will not stop a terrorist in Europe driving a car into a crowd of people. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Really, says who ... Murican Fake News or pathological Lair ?? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Athanasios, NO problem, all of us US taxpayers paid for this. US military has NO $$$ limit. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Beware of America bringing democracy to you country you might not survive it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US bombing for real their useful "Légion Étrangère" ? Quite unbelievable.
Zoanthropy
The global warming effect and pollution from these bombs is huge.
But if the target was the Taliban, their harsh rivals for the control of drugs, that could be believable.