Register
01:35 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Palestinians wave national flags during a protest

    Israel Prepares for Mass Unrest as Massive Hunger Strike Enters Day Two

    © AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    As a large-scale hunger strike within Israel’s prison system enters its second day, authorities are warning that there will be widespread rallies within the Middle Eastern nation in support of the peaceful protest action, as well as potential riots, though the hunger-strikers have disavowed violence.

    After announcing the hunger strike, and quickly gaining the support of thousands of inmates within the Israeli prison system, organizer Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian, was quietly placed in solitary confinement, according to Jerusalem Online. His transfer followed the publication of an op-ed he wrote that was published by the New York Times, explaining the anti-apartheid motivations for the peaceful protest action.

    Palestinian flag
    © Flickr/ Ariet
    Palestine Issue Solution Important Condition for Mideast Stability - Putin

    "Decades of experience have proved that Israel's inhumane system of colonial and military occupation" has led to this moment, Barghouti wrote, adding that Jerusalem "has violated international law in multiple ways for nearly 70 years, and yet has been granted impunity for its actions."

    The hunger strike actions are a continuation of global calls, including those made by the UN, for Israel to end its apartheid-style occupation of the Palestinian territories and its ongoing subjugation of Palestinians. According to human rights group Addameer, more than 800,000 Palestinians have been placed in prison or otherwise detained by Israel in the past five years alone, a figure amounting to some 40 percent of Palestine's male population, including those under the age of 18.

    The Israeli legal system is considered by many to be unofficially broken into two distinct branches, with one acting for Israeli citizens and another entirely devoted to the prosecution and punishment of Palestinians. The US State Department has noted that more than 90 percent of Palestinians charged in the military court system in Israel are found guilty and sentenced.

    Seeking, in Barghouti's words, "to bury the legitimate aspirations of an entire nation," Israel is doomed to fail in its attempts at oppressing the Palestinian culture, as, according to the New York Times, he and his fellow hunger-strikers enjoy the support of at least eight Nobel Peace Prize winners and a minimum of 120 governments, as well as hundreds of world leaders and many other prominent global voices for self-determination.

    The New York Times acknowledged that Barghouti is charged in Israel with five counts of murder, as well as being a member of a terrorist organization, charges similar to those brought against Nelson Mandela in the 1960s by the brutally oppressive apartheid regime in South Africa.

    Barghouti did not defend himself during his most recent trial, refusing to recognize the legitimacy of the Israeli court.

    "Our chains will be broken before we are, because it is human nature to heed the call for freedom regardless of the cost," he wrote.

    Related:

    Israel Blocks Observers From Entering Gaza to Prevent Abuse Documentation - HRW
    Merkel: Two-State Solution Only Option for Israel, Palestine
    Netanyahu Sees Trump Presidency as a Chance to Do Whatever He Wants in Palestine
    Tags:
    protest, hunger strike, hunger-strike, U.S. Department of State, United Nations, UN, Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok