17:53 GMT +312 April 2017
    Cars drive past the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow on May 5, 2016.

    Fake News: Moscow Refutes Reports of Knowing Idlib Chemical Incident Was Coming

    © AFP 2017/ JOEL SAGET
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (102)
    110710

    Moscow refuted media allegations of Russia knowing about the chemical incident in Syria's Idlib province in advance.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Western media reports alleging that Russia was aware of the chemical attack in Syria being prepared are fake, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

    The Association Press news agency reported on Monday citing a senior US official that Washington had concluded that Moscow was aware of the attack in advance.

    "Some Western media outlets do not cease to promote fake news stories [that Russia was aware of the attack being prepared] and some direct defamation," she told a briefing.

    On April 4, a chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, as well as a number of Western states, accused the Syrian government troops of carrying out the attack, while Damascus refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not possess chemical weapons.

     

    Men salvage a motorbike amid the damage inside a medical point at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Premonition of War? Alleged Idlib Chemical Attack Seen as 'Modern Casus Belli'
    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out.

    However, the incident was used as pretext for a US missile strike against the Ash Sha'irat airbase carried out late on April 6. US President Donald Trump characterized the strike as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government troops while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was a violation of the international law. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the US missile strike against the Syrian airfield as a strategic mistake.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Missile Strike Imperils Peace Process in Syria - Moscow
    In an exclusive interview with Fox Business on April 12, US President Donald Trump blamed the current situation in Syria on Moscow's support for country's Assad, calling the Syrian leader "an animal."

    Earlier this year, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people. Besides, under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

     

    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (102)

    Tags:
    chemical weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Idlib, Syria, Russia
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      It was recently reported here on Sputnik with photos of Russian chemical weapon storage depots. The article stated claiming that Putin ordered them to be destroyed. This was only weeks prior to the Syria incident. Any modern criminal forensics lab can provide the type and origin of the chemicals used in Syria. Russia what are the results of these forensic tests??
