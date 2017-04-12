Trump: 'If Russia Didn't Back Assad the Animal, You Wouldn't Have Problem'

Register
    US President Donald Trump stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was supporting "a very bad man," and he believed such an alliance would be bad for Russia and the entire world.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump blamed the current situation in Syria on Moscow's support for country's President Bashar Assad, calling the Syrian leader "an animal," in an exclusive interview with Fox Business on Wednesday.

    "If Russia didn’t go in and back this animal [Assad], you wouldn’t have a problem right now," Trump said.

    He stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was supporting "a very bad man," and believed such an alliance would be bad for Russia and the entire world.

    Commenting on recent US strikes on Syrian airfield, Trump stressed that he could not have acted differently.

    "But when I see people using horrible, horrible chemical weapons … and see these beautiful kids that are dead in their father's arms, or you see kids gasping for life … when you see that, I immediately called General Mattis," Trump said.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    'Fear and Ruins': First-Hand Account of the Aftermath of US Strike on Syrian Airbase
    On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a suspected chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children died in the suspected chemical attack.

    The West has quickly accused Assad government of using chemical weapons against Syrian people. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and will never do so.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident. The next day, Putin said that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Eyewitness to US Cruise Missile Strike: 'We're Still Here Only Thanks to the Russians'
    On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province.

    The chemical accident in Idlib and US strike on the Syrian airfield renewed calls among the Western countries to ouster Assad as a necessary precondition for the crisis settlement.

    On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmtiry Peskov criticized "the return to pseudo-attempts at settlement in the style of reciting mantras" calling for Assad's ouster as "unable to bring anyone to a political settlement in Syria."

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (166)

      Drain the swamp
      And all because 90 US jew rabbis of the synagogue of satan sent him a letter. Does Trump really have a 155 IQ?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Regula
      The US intel apparently knew full well that the chemical use in Idlib happened just as Russia said: namely that the Syrian army bombed a rebel weapons cache that contained the chemical weapons, causing the chemicals to become air borne. Hence the strikes: to hide that the US knows full well that al Qaida, al Nusra and ISIS have the chemical precursors and the knowhow to produce large quantities of sarin and didn't do anything to take them out. So what better way than to accuse Assad of using chemical weapons and now also Russia and Iran of not having prevented Assad's use of chemical weapons.

      Tillerson talks mostly propaganda. Inside himself he must know that stuff to be lies and deception. The truth about Idlib will come out. Then Trump sits in a real mess, his strike no more than unprovoked aggression based on unverified claims - a declaration of war. And that is what Russia understood and hence withdrew from the deconfliction agreement.

      At this point it would be wise to keep it that way so the US in essence can no longer fly sorties without being "painted" i.e. followed by radar and taken down if they deviate from hitting ISIS and only ISIS.

      The US uses methods worse than Hitler and Stalin combined, whose playbook they adopted.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Regula
      Ironically, Trump revenged dead children by killing four more children! Or are they not counting because the aren't al Qaida?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Regulain reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
      Drain the swamp, Trump a 155 IQ? Where did you take that from. Seems to me more that Trump has an IQ somewhere around 60! The man is completely clueless. He does whatever the deep state dictates him to do. No balls left.
    • Reply
      avatar
      affordable.guy
      Slimy worms can stop trains. What can they do to a nation?
    • Reply
      Drain the swampin reply toRegula(Show commentHide comment)
      Regula, Its the synagogue of satan with its mass cacophony of mahers.madcows,leibivitz,schumer,etc has Trump (with low spiritual power) on the backfoot and now Killerson wants to bring the same mass satanic hysteria momentum to Russia - sorry, get thee away from me synagogue of satan !! The Russian Orthodox Church has enough spiritual power to resist satan (and its Moscow Times !!), unlike the dumb US hillybillys and rednecks. Bolsheviks have taken over in the US, only now instead of trotsky they are called chuck toddsky tee he he !!
    • Reply
      avatar
      mzungu in Africa
      This man is completely mental.
    • Reply
      John Twining
      Is this how Trump was in the real estate business? Now it's about pipelines that Trump wants in on, so all this nasty, childish violence and slanderous garbage is his way of breaking into someone else's business deal? Well we know who the animal is in this situation - and it's not Assad or Putin.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mzungu in Africain reply toJohn Twining(Show commentHide comment)
      John Twining, In psychology it's called projecting ones self perception onto others. We see this all the time from those criminals in the West.
    • Reply
      avatar
      x303x
      Welcome to the twilight zone of Fossil Fuel lobbyists!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dump Neocon Trump
      I apologize to the world for Trump. He doesn't represent either voters who voted for him or against him.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jyd23
      And one week prior to the chemical weapons attack the US airforce killed 200 people in an airstrike. Conveniently blaming an ISIS truck full of explosives for it. The people were obliterated. Collateral damage they said. Horrible horrible suffering. I myself can't evaluate what is worst: dieing from shrapnel wounds and being crushed under the rubble or dieing by suffocation (the Assad government denied responsibility for the chemical attack), but in terms of numbers killed in these past couple of weeks who is the ''dirtiest animal''. Trump or Assad? I guess Trump would win that one. For haven's sake what happened to president Trump? Is he now pro-al-Qaeda or anti-al-Qaeda?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dump Neocon Trumpin reply toRegula(Show commentHide comment)
      Regula, Yeah. It's all becoming clearer now. There is no incompetence of misunderstanding by the US. They bombed that air field so Syria to destroy any way of investigation to clear Assad.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mounir.assi
      The biggest animal is America, why should you Americans wants to steal the ressources of Syria? Why you Trump animal are you killing people for your own interest? Why you American animals wants all presidents as your puppets? Mr Assad is a king and you are the monkey animal.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dump Neocon Trump
      Russia is all that's holding the Middle East together. Trump is a loose cannon. But the sad part is that Clinton would have been the same or worse. But, still, trump has to go. It will be interesting to see what is reflected in 2018 voting. I can't see where most people are happy with this. Trump is mental and I'm pretty sure he doesn't have a 155 IQ. Hardly anyone does.
    • Reply
      sapper
      Trumpet proving that he is intelligent and a statesman of the highest order!! NOT :-D
