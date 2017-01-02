Turkish Police: Citizen of Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan is Behind Nightclub Attack

The Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side was attacked during New Year's eve celebrations by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.
At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.
New footage of #Reina attack in #istanbul #ortakoy pic.twitter.com/W1kpcGpJrI— The Ankara Times (@TheAnkaraTimes) 1 января 2017 г.
