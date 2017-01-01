US Gov't Denies Rumors of Having Data on Istanbul Attack Beforehand

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Hurriyet newspaper quoted Mehmet Kocarslan, owner of the attacked Reina club, as saying that the US intelligence had warned about the planned terrorist attack. On December 22, the US embassy published a Security Message for US Citizens to warn them of the possible dangers which they might face in Turkey and throughout Europe during New Year holidays.

"‎Contrary to rumors circulating in social media, the U.S. Government had no information about threats to specific entertainment venues, including the Reina Club, and ‎the U.S. Government did not warn Americans to stay away from specific venues or neighborhoods," the embassy said in a statement.

© REUTERS/ Ismail Coskun/Ihlas News Agency What is Known So Far About New Year's Eve Istanbul Nightclub Attack

The Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side was attacked during New Year's eve celebrations by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

