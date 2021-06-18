Register
16:33 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    How Failure of Peru's Neoliberal Model & Need for Industrial Growth Created Castillo's Phenomenon

    © REUTERS / Liz Tasa
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083103109_0:75:2832:1668_1200x675_80_0_0_f0017183b233c02802c66413277af84d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202106181083184584-how-failure-of-perus-neoliberal-model--need-for-industrial-growth-created-castillos-phenomenon/

    On 15 June, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) of Peru announced that Pedro Castillo of the left-wing Peru Libre (Free Peru) party won the presidential election after all electoral voting records had been counted in the second round. How did the schoolteacher manage to rise to prominence and how could he change the face of Peru?

    Earlier this month, Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo outperformed his right-wing competitor Keiko Fujimori from Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) in the second round by a razor-thin 0.28 percent margin. However, Fujimori refuses to concede. In the wake of the second round she asked the National Electoral Tribunal (JNE) to nullify the results at 802 polling stations, which equates to 200,000 votes

    What's Behind Castillo's Phenomenon?

    During the first round of the presidential elections José Pedro Castillo Terrones, a schoolteacher, union leader, and politician, went completely unnoticed by most media outlets, analysts and social scientists, says Carlos Mamani Aliaga, a Peruvian sociologist and analyst at Proyecto Patria, a Cajamarca political organisation.

    "Practically nobody considered Castillo as a possible candidate for the second round," Mamani says. "Already in the second round, he was on stage in two debates with Keiko Fujimori showing that he obviously has no training as a statesman, however, despite everything, he managed to give a good fight in the debates."

    Commenting on Castillo's phenomenon, the Peruvian sociologist draws attention to the deep divide between the country's capital and province. The central-southern highlands and the eastern Amazon differ much from the capital city of Lima being a sort of "parallel world," according to him. While Lima, which accounts to a whopping 30 percent of the country's population, is clearly "adverse" to Castillo, he's very popular in the province.

    "His image of a provincial, humble man has managed to resonate with millions of Peruvians from the inner lands who fully identify themselves with his provincial, national and popular discourse," Mamani notes, describing Castillo as a Peruvian-style "revolutionary conservative," with "a drive for social justice."

    According to the analyst, Castillo "has managed to capture the Peruvian collective unconscious" that in general terms has always been "culturally conservative," pro-family and pro-life and has nothing to do with either globalist left-wing progressivism or right-wing elitist conservatism.

    © REUTERS / SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA
    Peru's right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori and socialist candidate Pedro Castillo wave at the end of their debate ahead of the June 6 run-off election, in Arequipa, Peru May 30, 2021.

    One shouldn't underestimate the fact that Castillo is also an evangelical Christian, notes Argentine political analyst and author Gonzalo Fiore Viani – the president-elect vehemently opposes legalising abortion and allowing same-sex marriage, contrary to typical left-wing progressives.

    Castillo is also an ardent defender of indigenous people's rights and calling for re-writing Peru's constitution "with the colour, scent, and flavour of the people." In addition to that, Castillo does not rule out nationalising the mining industry, as well as oil and gas extraction and overhauling the country's pension system to favour workers. Apparently therefore, he's seen as an "extreme leftie" by his opponents, according to Viani.

    "Time will tell whether he can effectively implement his programme, truly revolutionary not only for Peru but for the current Latin American political context," the Argentine political analyst says, adding that Castillo has already received support from ex-president of Uruguay José “Pepe” Mujica and former head of Bolivia Evo Morales.

    ​According to Viani, the Peruvian economic model has proven ineffective especially in reducing inequality and poverty in the country: "That’s why a politician like Castillo has had such a great performance coming virtually from nothing," he says. "He represents the country populations' discontent and disbelief in establishment politicians."

    © REUTERS / Sebastian Castaneda
    Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 7, 2021.

    Bankruptcy of Neoliberal Model in Peru

    Once inaugurated on 28 July, Castillo will have to govern an extremely divided country, Mamani stresses, adding, however, that any other president, including Keiko Fujimori, would have faced a similar challenge.

    The president-elect's greatest obstacle will be putting an end to a long period of political and institutional instability in the country. Last year Peru saw three presidents in just one month, while some of their predecessors faced corruption charges.

    "We live in a permanent state of political crisis fundamentally associated with the plague of corruption that, year after year, bleeds the People down, subtracting a significant percentage of GDP (3%)," says Mamani.

    While Peru is going to celebrate its 200th anniversary of independence on 28 July, the country has suffered from political instability, division, and social and economic strife, with deep demographic-territorial imbalances for almost two centuries, according to the sociologist.

    ​Implementation of the neoliberal economic model in the last three decades has proven ineffective and aggravated matters even further, Mamani says. According to him, Peru has turned into a mere supplier of raw materials, while any initiatives aimed at launching sovereign industrial projects employing the country's strategic resources of copper, lithium, etc. have been prevented.

    "There can be no political sovereignty without economic sovereignty, and this will never be possible or true without a clear industrial project, which takes us out of the periphery of the world and allows us to be what we really should be: a powerful country," the analyst insists.

    However, Castillo is unlikely to carry out an economic transformation of that magnitude, according to Mamani. On the one hand, hard left and progressive globalists in the president-elect's entourage could hinder such attempts, he believes.

    On the other hand, a fierce opposition from the Congress of the Republic of Peru as well as the Armed Forces (and especially the Navy), could undermine Castillo's reformist agenda, the sociologist says, referring to speculations about a possible coup d'etat.

    © REUTERS / Gerardo Marin
    Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (C), with first vice presidential candidate Luis Galarreta (L) and second vice presidential candidate Patricia Juarez, reacts at a news conference the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 7, 2021.

    Fujimori's Chances of Upending Castillo's Victory

    Meanwhile, Castillo's political rival, Keiko Fujimori is fighting tooth and nail to overhaul the results of the presidential election.

    The right-wing presidential candidate is a daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori who is serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and human rights abuses, notes Gonzalo Fiore Viani: "During the campaign she had assured that she would pardon her father if she was elected president," he adds.

    Despite this controversial record, she is popular with a considerable part of the population.

    "While Castillo took the south-central area of the country with percentages of up to 80 percent, Keiko won by a wide margin in the center-west: Lima and Callao, the two cities with the most voters in Peru," Viani notes.
    © REUTERS / Alessandro Cinque
    A supporter of Peru's right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, who will face opponent socialist candidate Pedro Castillo in a run-off vote on June 6, holds a photograph of Keiko Fujimori's father, Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, during a political rally, in Lima, Peru May 15, 2021.

    In addition, a novelty for Keiko's latest campaign is that she commands support from all Peruvian elites, including writer, college professor and Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa, who previously opposed "Fujimorism," says the Argentine author. 

    Llosa threw his weight behind Keiko at the same time denouncing Pedro Castillo a "danger to democracy" because of the latter's political and economic proposals, according to Viani.

    "Remarkably, shortly before the elections, practically all of the liberal-progressive media were openly critical of Fujimorism, but once in the middle of the electoral contest they paradoxically shifted their support to Keiko Fujimori by initiating a media demolition campaign against Professor Castillo," says Carlos Mamani Aliaga.

    Meanwhile, losing is obviously not an option for Fujimori given that a series of lawsuits for alleged corruption cases is haunting her, the Peruvian analyst notes. If she loses, she could face over 30 years in jail over taking money from Brazilian company Odebrecht to fund her failed presidential bids in 2011 and 2016.

    ​Therefore, she is playing her last cards by filing lawsuits over alleged election irregularities. Besides this, Keiko Fujimori still enjoys support from the media, Armed Forces and traditional primary-export business sectors.

    It's unclear how the situation will pan out, but it's very likely that no matter how hard Keiko Fujimori tries to challenge the votes, Castillo will be president, Mamani suggests.

    However, there could be one trump card upon Fujimori's sleeve, according to the sociologist: Fujimori may try to delay Castillo's triumph until 28 July. If there's no clear winner on that day, one of the congressmen may call for new elections.

    "If this is the case, Keiko Fujimori would fully comply with the following expression: 'If the presidency is not mine, it will not be Castillo's'," Mamani concludes.

    Related:

    Is Blinken Killing the JCPOA?; Peru Election Results Razor Close; China's Stealth Bomber
    Fujimori Seeks to Get 200,000 Votes Annulled As Castillo Remains Ahead in Peru’s Presidential Race
    Polls Say Voters Want to End Wars; Peru Gets New President; US Colonialism in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    socialism, neoliberalism, corruption charges, Alberto Fujimori, Keiko Fujimori, elections, Evo Morales, Latin America, Peru
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse