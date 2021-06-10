Register
21:52 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Fujimori Seeks to Get 200,000 Votes Annulled As Castillo Remains Ahead in Peru’s Presidential Race

    © REUTERS / Gerardo Marin
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    205
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083103379_0:183:3072:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_8265a106910d2c5d4cd0b2dfd81fa709.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202106101083121403-fujimori-seeks-to-get-200000-votes-annulled-as-castillo-remains-ahead-in-perus-presidential-race/

    As fewer and fewer votes remain to be counted in Peru’s presidential election, Fuerza Popular candidate Keiko Fujimori is looking to undermine her rival Pedro Castillo’s razor-thin lead by disqualifying votes already counted. If she doesn’t take office, Fujimori faces likely prison time for corruption charges.

    Late Wednesday evening, Fujmori appealed to Peru’s National Electoral Tribunal (JNE) to annul the results of 802 polling stations, which could lead to some 200,000 votes being discarded. At a press conference, she also said she asked for another 300,000 to be reviewed, so “half a million votes are in play.”

    “There’s clear evidence of systematic intent on the part of Free Peru to subvert the popular will,” Fujimori said.

    Miguel Torres, Fujimori’s legal counsel, told the Financial Times that the candidate is “not going to throw in the towel” and “will fight until the final vote.”

    “Many Peruvians feel that their votes are being stolen, and we can’t permit that,” he said.

    Castillo, the candidate from the left-wing Peru Libre party, is ahead of Fujimori by just 71,500 votes, according to Kawsachun News. While more than 99% of votes have been counted, the final ballots could take days to trickle in, coming from a mixture of expatriates overseas and rural inland locations. 

    While Fujimori had an early lead in the Sunday vote tally, by Monday, Castillo had pulled ahead and Fujimori began alleging fraud by Peru Libre. However, she has yet to present evidence of her claims, and has called on her supporters to furnish proof, while international observers like the Organization of American States and the Observer Mission of the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UNIORE) have not logged any cases of fraud, either.

    ​In the past, the OAS has been quick to allege inconsistencies when leftist candidates are winning ballot counts, such as in Bolivia in 2019, when their accusations - later proven to be false - helped spark a coup d’etat that forced democratically elected President Evo Morales from office.

    However, Fujimori has said she will respect the conclusion reached by the JNE and National Official of Electoral Processes (ONPE) when they reach it. An ONPE official told Agence France-Presse on Thursday that the final counting could take a week.

    Castillo Calls for ‘Peace, Tranquility, Unity’

    Despite Fujimori’s moves, Castillo has continued to appeal for calm from his supporters, urging them to let the election authorities do their work.

    ​“Dear brothers and sisters: I thank those who continue to resist in the streets. Let us not fall into provocations of those who want to see this country in chaos,” Castillo tweeted on Wednesday evening. “Therefore, we call for peace, tranquility and unity. Let us remain firm and joyful in this final struggle that belongs to all Peruvians.”

    He previously called on the ONPE to “protect the vote,” after Fujimori began leveling fraud accusations.

    Fujimori is the daughter of the right-wing dictator Alberto Fujimori, who ruled Peru from 1990 until 2000, and presided over a period of civil war against the Maoist Sendero Luminoso movement and the imposition of intense neoliberal privatizations that wrecked economic havoc on millions of poor Peruvians.

    © REUTERS / SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA
    Peru's right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori and socialist candidate Pedro Castillo wave at the end of their debate ahead of the June 6 run-off election, in Arequipa, Peru May 30, 2021.

    The elder Fujimori was imprisoned in 2007 and is serving a 25-year sentence on charges of corruption, violating people’s political rights, and crimes against humanity during his presidency. Keiko has said she would pardon him if she is elected, but if she isn’t, she could soon find herself in a cell alongside him: she is also accused of corrupt dealing and money laundering and has already spent 16 months in pretrial detention, which was only suspended so she could run her campaign.

    Castillo couldn’t be more different from Fujimori. The son of illiterate peasants, he is an avowed socialist and a schoolteacher and union leader. He has pledged to increase access to education and other public services for the country’s impoverished rural communities and to renegotiate deals with foreign companies that have mining and other resource extraction operations in Peru so that Peruvians get a bigger cut of the profits. 

    A Convenient Weapon

    This isn’t the first time Fujimori has tried to win a close election by getting votes thrown out, either: in the 2016 election, which Fujimori narrowly lost to ex-Wall Street financier Pedro Pablo Kuczynski by a similarly small margin after days of waiting for the final count, she also appealed for some 42,000 votes to be annulled due to alleged irregularities at polling stations. That effort failed, and Kuczynski ultimately became president.

    This past February, she expressed regret for not calling for a recount in 2016, when the difference was “less than the number of people who enter the National Stadium.”

    Ironically, Fujimori herself appealed for faith in the electoral process just a month before the election.

    ​“I want to reject the insinuations of Mr. Castillo of possible fraud, or the affirmations of Mr. Vladimir Cerron that there could be possible fraud here,” Fujimori told reporters in early May. 

    “That’s irresponsible, and to me it seems like a pessimistic attitude that they’ve assumed after the debate in Chota. I think that what’s important here is that it’s fundamental to respect the organizations in charge of holding the elections [and] respect the will of the people, which will be expressed June 6. So let’s keep calm.” 

    Related:

    Fujimori Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election Runoff With 52.9%, Electoral Authorities Say
    Peru Presidential Election; Roadblocks to Immigration; Socializing Utilities
    Socialist Castillo Calls on Peru’s Electoral Office to ‘Protect the Vote’ as Fujimori Alleges Fraud
    Tags:
    Election Oversight, accusations, fraud, Election, Keiko Fujimori, Peru
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 June 2021.
    Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse