Is Blinken Killing the JCPOA?; Peru Election Results Razor Close; China's Stealth Bomber

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's argument that Iran is weeks away from nuclear weapons is a bad sign for those hoping for a revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. The Peru elections have come down to a razor-thin count, as leftist Pedro Castilla holds a fraction of a percentage point lead. Meanwhile, the right-wing opposition has started claiming election fraud and seems ready to challenge the results. A Castillo win would be another nail in the coffin of the US' neoliberal project in South America.

Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss Iran. The prospects for the US rejoining the Iran nuclear deal are getting thinner, as Antony Blinken uses old Benjamin Netanyahu talking points while describing the Islamic Republic as being only weeks away from a "breakout point." After multiple meetings with Israeli leaders, Blinken now voices doubt as to whether the US will find enough common ground to hold up their end of the multi-party bargain.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the G7 meeting. The economic power of developing nations has greatly diminished the role of the G7 summit powers. The so-called developing nations now account for two-thirds of the global economy compared with one-third by the West. Is the G7 an institution in search of a role?

Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, joins us to discuss press freedom. The Washington Post's publisher has blasted the Biden administration's Department of Justice, arguing that they have increased the Trump Administration's war on the press and is calling for a full accounting. The publisher argues that "this escalation, on Biden's watch, represents an unprecedented assault on American news organizations and their efforts to inform the public about government wrongdoing."

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss military technology. As China unveils its new stealth bomber and Russia builds its first stealth ship, the US superiority in the technology sector has diminished, and the center of power seems to be moving east. While China's new high-tech plane may not give them any additional capabilities, it demonstrates that their technology sector is becoming a world-class power.

Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for telling Central American immigrants "don't come" to America. AOC argues that US foreign policy has created this mess and that Harris's statement is the equivalent of setting someone's house on fire and then blaming them for fleeing.

Steve Poikonen, national organizer of Action4Assange, joins us to talk about tech issues. The US has seized part of the money that was paid to the hackers of the Colonial Pipeline. Also, there are major outages reported in many of the top technology companies in the US, including Amazon and YouTube. Is the future fraught with online problems and wars?

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster joins us to discuss US domestic economics. Caitlin Johnstone argues that the neoliberal world order has offered a succession of fake revolutionary leaders to a discontented electorate. Johnstone writes that "every few years, the public gets to choose between two reliable lackeys of the oligarchic empire, and then all of the evils of that empire get pinned upon the winner."

