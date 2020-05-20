Register
15:13 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sebastián Moro

    Bolivians Bring Fight To 'State Terror' Anez Gov't Six Months After Sebastián Moro Death-Activists

    © Photo : YouTube/ANONYMOUS BOLIVIA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/63/1079366367_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_27e1e7e55098b72ea00c87d4d0a2bdb7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202005201079360761-bolivians-bring-fight-to-state-terror-anez-govt-six-months-after-sebastin-moro-death-activists/

    A leading figure in Latin American alternative journalism died under disputed events amid his work, which highlighted the onset of the coup d'etat against then-Bolivian President Evo Morales and his administration in late 2019.

    Sebastián Moro was one of the first victims of the Bolivian coup d'etat led by politicians Luis Fernando Camacho Vaca and Marco Antonio Pumari Arriaga in November last year.

    The Argentinian journalist contributed to numerous Latin American media owned by the Trade Union Confederation of Rural Workers from Bolivia (CSUTCB), and was the first to denounce the coup at the national and international level.

    Penelope Moro, Sebastián Moro's sister and activist, as well as a representative from the CSUTCB, discussed the wider circumstances surrounding Mr Moro's death as well as the current state of Bolivia amid the coup interim government.

    Sputnik: What should our readers remember about Sebastián Moro and his work?

    Penelope Moro: Sebastián Moro died on 16 November amid the coup d'etat in Bolivia, where he lived since February 2018. He arrived in search of new horizons and undoubtedly achieved his personal and professional goals.

    But Radio Nacional's management under then-President Mauricio Macri blocked him from continuing his work, which he dedicated himself to from 2010 to 2017 by covering testimonies and stories from survivors and witnesses in trials regarding crimes against humanity in the Argentinian state of Mendoza at the time.

    He was loved and respected for his activism on human rights in his native province, and his work was featured in blogs and web pages such as the 'Mendoza Trials', UNCuyo Edition and Radio Nacional Mendoza despite censorship in the latter two.

    He also published stories shedding light on the relatives of victims of institutional violence, from 2014 until his departure from Argentina.

    Sebastián sought new direction after being faced with the demotivating situation and permanent 'job insecurity' affecting press workers across the nation, namely investigative journalists following principles of truth, remembrance, justice, and preservation of democracy. But he immediately immersed himself in the political situation after arriving in the Plurinational State of Bolivia, mainly with the peasantry and indigenous people.

    His dedication and commitment to journalism earned him the position of Editor-in-Chief of the weekly Rural Press, as well as producer and host of numerous community radio programmes linked to the CSUTCB.

    From La Paz, he continued working for La Quinta Pata, the only media in Bolivia that recognised and paid for his work. He later began working with numerous community and alternative media in Argentina as well as Latin America.

    He sent his last message on 9 November last year to La Pata announcing the coup d'etat was already underway.

    The next day, he died from an alleged 'cardiovascular attack', which is currently under investigation by lawyers specialising in crimes against humanity, as well as forensic doctors.

    Sebastián Moro lived to preserve the memories of the victims of injustice highlighted in each of his stories. His professional and militant commitment to his work was upheld with truth and justice.

    Sputnik: What should readers preserve about his work, legacy and sacrifice with the Rural Press and Community Radio?

    Penelope Moro: Sebastián's work in Bolivia must be remember as tools to reveal the interests surrounding the coup, which overthrew a government that had liberated the peasantry and indigenous people from years of submission.

    He wrote a dozen notes from 24 October to 9 November for news outlet Pagina 12, and each of his Rural Press editorials exposed how the coup was undertaken. He analysed and pieced together the puzzle in which the new bloody chapter of the Bolivian people would unfold.

    His contributions were and will be a fundamental part of history. Make Sebastián's history, contributions to journalism and passion for transparent justice vital. Solidarity from journalists around the world is needed, since no one working for the truth is exempt from suffering the same fate, or a lack of freedom and danger committed workers are subject to.

    Sputnik: Have the Argentinian authorities gotten involved or denounced the murder in any official statements?

    Penelope Moro: The Argentinian Secretariat of Human Rights to the Vice Chancellery have called for clarification on the reason for his death, but we are still waiting for speeches to materialise. There hasn't been much else.

    But it should be noted that the first criminal complaint from the Argentinian province of Córdoba regarding Sebastián's death was made against the coup d'etat government on 12 March this year.

    His mother, Raquel Cocchietti, became a plaintif in the case “N.N. S / Investigation of crime. Complainant: Disappeared Civil Association and Popular Martyrs” (file FCB N° 1881/2020), process at the Federal Court N° 2 of Córdoba.

    Solidarity efforts from the Human Rights Organizations of Córdoba and Argentinian Delegation in Solidarity with the Bolivian People have helped carry out the work. The family is represented by lawyers Lyllan Luque and Claudio Orosz and backed by militants from the Human Rights Work Table, in addition to Argentinian human rights lawyer Dr Rodolfo Yanzón.

    The case argues that Sebastián's death was part of a "furious hunt against journalists involved in the process of change promoted by the Evo Morales government", as a "genocide" and crime against "humanity".

    This is backed by evidence from the 18 murders in the coup d'état and Sacaba massacres, which killed nine people from 15 and 16 November, and nine victims in Senkata on the 19th, due to security forces under orders from the coup government.

    The Moro family details evidence of trauma observed by doctors in their complaint, who found his left hand was in "a state of complete inflammation" and dark purple, in addition to scratches on his face and arms, and bruises on his left shoulder.

    His journalist recorder, CSUTCB press jacket and notepad were disappeared from his home, and access to his medical history was blocked.

    Sputnik: What was said to highlight the crime in Mr Moro's home country?

    Penelope Moro: Social organisations and unions have spoken on Sebastián's commitment to human rights. The strange circumstances surrounding his death found him fully engaged in journalistic activity amid brutal violence to denounce the coup, his last act in life.

    His work fulfilled a double role, both giving voice to allies of Evo Morales such as the peasantry and indigenous people to those across Bolivia, as well as Argentinians, home to the largest Bolivian expat community, via his work with Pagina 12.

    Sputnik: What is the current state of the coup in Bolivia?

    Penelope Moro: Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez's dictatorship continues to spread terror with regular political repressions and persecutions, and the justice system quickly sentences and imprisons innocent people with false evidence.

    45 femicides and 25 children have been killed since January, with judicial processes moving slowly in these cases.

    Shady deals and corruption in state companies such as telecommunications company ENTEL, national carrier Bolivian Airlines, oil and gas firm YPFB, as well as shady deals in illegal mining concessions and others, are skyrocketing,

    They also want to reverse land reform measures under Moralez in favour of oligarchs through Supreme Decree 4232 introducing genetically modified (GMO) food production, which undermines national food sovereignty and was completely rejected by Bolivians.

    Lastly, they intend to privatise the Lithium and Uyuni Salt flats, opening the door to transnational corporations, which have profited 82 percent and left Bolivia with only 18 percent.

    Social organisations in the region have declared a State of Emergency to forcefully reject the measure.

    Nearly all of Ms Anez's extended family occupy strategic positions in public administration, and while most of the population is under COVID-19 quarantine, Anez and her ministers enjoy the privilege of using military aircraft as taxis for private parties and birthdays, offering benefits to the police, military and paramilitary groups backing the regime.

    Despite the International Court on Human Rights launching an investigation into the massacres, none have taken place in the country for victims killed, persecuted, imprisoned, or censored.

    Most of the media has remained silent or resorted to misinformation, but the alternative media are truthfully reporting on the matter despite roughly 54 being silenced and over 60 online activists being arrested by intelligence services.

    The regime also passed measures criminalising freedom of expression, but repealed them after the Bolivian people and Inter-American Commission on Human Rights emphatically rejected the act.

    Under COVID-19, repressions have increased via quarantines with minimal financial support for Bolivians, many who no longer can feed their families. But people are helping each other by bartering and community means, among others.

    The regime fails to provide supplies, biosafety equipment, laboratories and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the healthcare system, but corrupt deals in items such as respirators are taking place.

    Many are resorting to traditional medicines such as eucalyptus because they believe that the regime is causing genocide by failing to equip hospitals amid the pandemic.

    Sputnik: What are people like Camacho and Pumari currently doing in Bolivia after the coup?

    Penelope Moro: Camacho and others enjoy complete impunity under the regime, and are on the list of candidates for elections in August this year. Camacho has listed himself as president and Pumari as vice-president, with Anez as a separate candidate.

    They continue with their campaigns despite the nation being locked in the pandemic.

    Sputnik: How is your family continuing the struggle against the coup d'etat?

    Penelope Moro: Bolivians have successfully organised protests from home despite the quarantine, banging pots and pans, lighting fireworks and others. People are still mobilised and have taken to the streets with blockades in the last few days.

    Indigenous groups will also hold protests by playing Pututus, which carry strong significance in their lives and are used to call meetings or alert others in times of danger or emergency.

    People have protested and blockaded in streets, demanding the quarantine be relaxed as people want to work and attend elections as well as repeal Decree 4232. The Unity Pact supports this request along with the declared State of Emergency.

    The situation in the country is unsustainable as Anez intends to remain in power through sheer brute force and violating basic human rights. Bolivia is under state terrorism and seeks justice for victims of the brutal dictatorship.

    The Plurinational State of Bolivia needs to regain political, social and economic stability, which will be achieved with a legitimate government, elected by the people and respecting the state constitution.

    We, the people, have the right to decide for ourselves and want our self-determination and sovereignty to be respected.

    Related:

    Supporters of Bolivia’s Morales, MAS ‘Not Being Cowed’ by Attacks from Coup Government
    Washington Post Admits OAS Bolivia Election Report It Defended During Coup Was ‘Deeply Flawed’
    Bolivia Postpones Presidential Election for Indefinite Period Over Coronavirus Pandemic
    Ex-President Morales Says COVID-19 Pandemic Used in Bolivia for Political Purposes
    Tags:
    murder, Journalism, journalist, coup d'etat, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse