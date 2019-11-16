Five Pro-Morales Protesters Killed in Clashes in Bolivia - Reports

On Friday, the capital of Bolivia saw residents of the neighboring city of El Alto marching through La Paz to demand the resignation of self-proclaimed President Jeanine Anez, media reported.

Five proponents of ex-President Evo Morales were killed Friday in bloody clashes with local police forces in central Bolivia, AFP reported.

Disparan a la cabeza sin misericordia. Marcan las casas de líderes de movimientos sociales o indígenas y la represión contra los manifestantes es terrible. Hagamos virales estos videos para despertar la conciencia del mundo.



Hay un golpe de estado.#EvoElMundoContigo #Bolivia pic.twitter.com/8sUa13cPru — Mario Silva (@LaHojillaenTV) November 15, 2019

#Bolivia | Police and military forces repress protests against the coup. At least five killed by bullet impact in Sacaba, Cochabamba.



#GolpeDeEstadoBolivia pic.twitter.com/qFzqRbAKez — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 16, 2019

El Deber news outlet reported that the police officers used tear gas against the protesters on Friday.

Authorities provided no information on any deaths in the unrest outside the central Bolivian municipality of Cochabamba, although it stated that over 100 people were arrested. According to the Pagina 7 newspaper, five people have been injured during the ongoing police operation.

On Tuesday, Bolivia’s Second Vice Speaker of the Senate Jeanine Añez proclaimed herself the nation's interim president in light of the recent resignation of ousted President Evo Morales.

© AP Photo / Mexico's Foreign Minister This photo released by by Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard shows Bolivia's former President Evo Morales holding a Mexican flag aboard a Mexican Air Force aircraft, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Morales, who was Bolivia's leader for almost 13 years, stepped down on 10 November and fled to Mexico upon securing political asylum there two days later.

Bolivia plunged into crisis following the presidential election on 20 October, which saw Morales secure his fourth term in office. The opposition, however, refused to accept the election results, citing alleged irregularities in vote-counting procedures that were subsequently confirmed by the Organisation of American States.