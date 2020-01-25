Acting Bolivian Leader Anez Says She Will Run for President in Upcoming Election

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Acting Bolivian leader Jeanine Anez has voiced plans to run for president during the upcoming election scheduled for 3 May.

“I would like to announce that I've decided to run for president during the election”, Anez said on Friday, as quoted by the newspaper El Deber.

On Thursday, former President Evo Morales' leftist Movement for Socialism chose former Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora as a presidential candidate and former Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca as a candidate for vice president.

In November, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president at a special meeting in the Parliament despite not reaching the necessary quorum as lawmakers from the governing party Movement for Socialism (MAS) were absent, with Morales characterising the situation as a coup. Jeanine Anez later called a new vote, pledging to ensure that Morales would not be allowed to run.

Morales quit his post and fled the country after the opposition challenged his victory in the October election, which was to launch his fourth consecutive presidential term. After that, the entire top leadership of the country resigned as well.