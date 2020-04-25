Register
05:57 GMT25 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A homeless man surrounded by pigeons lies on the stairs at the Plaza San Francisco in La Paz, Bolivia, 8 March 2020

    Bolivian Gov't Mishandles COVID-19 Crisis, Steps Up Persecution of Morales' Supporters – Journo

    © REUTERS / DAVID MERCADO
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/92/1078819210_0:149:3122:1906_1200x675_80_0_0_9a676af4cdc8834f78fed6568fda32b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202004251079085132-bolivian-govt-mishandles-covid-19-crisis-steps-up-persecution-of-morales-supporters---journo/

    Bolivia's de facto government headed by Jeanine Anez has intensified the persecution of Evo Morales' partisans and left-leaning movements under the smokescreen of quarantine measures, says La Resistencia Bolivia journalist Alberto Echazu, denouncing La Paz' response to the COVID-19 crisis as highly insufficient.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Bolivia's de facto government in La Paz to postpone the snap elections scheduled for 3 May. The outbreak, however, has not halted the Bolivian political struggle that has been simmering in the country since the November coup and ouster of former president Evo Morales.

    While Bolivia reports just 703 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 coronavirus-related deaths, these figures could be misleading due to the insufficient number of tests conducted in the landlocked South American country of over 11.3 million, says Alberto Echazu, a political analyst and journalist with La Resistencia Bolivia, shedding light on the situation in the country and ongoing clashes between La Paz and Evo Morales' Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

    Sputnik: How do you assess the handling of the coronavirus situation by the de facto Anez government?  Under Evo Morales, a universal healthcare system was introduced in the country; is this system still up and running? How does La Paz' decision to expel hundreds of Cuban doctors in November 2019 affect the country's medical care in general?

    Alberto Echazu: The de facto government has shown its incapacity in the handling of the pandemic, and is aggravating the situation by making improvised decisions. The government's economic policy has created a serious crisis for the lower classes, as they simply cannot stay at home during the quarantine. A large part of the population makes its living on a daily basis as they rely on trade activities and can't afford to miss a single working day. Their need to go out during the lockdown is leaving them in a vulnerable situation. This situation is caused by the de facto regime that believes that a couple of bonds, which even put together don´t make the amount of a minimum wage, are enough to sustain a household.

    On the other hand, the health and sanitary situation is just as bad, as Bolivia is the country with the fewest nunber of tests done in South America, making the number of COVID-19 cases deceptively low as a result of the regime´s policy of only performing tests on people who show symptoms. This fact has prompted suspicion that the real number of cases (and this could also mean deaths) is higher than what the official data says.

    The universal healthcare programme is not used, and this, together with the expulsion of the contingent of Cuban doctors, has undermined the capacity of [Bolivia's] health system. There is an alarming shortage of biosecurity equipment and medical personnel, which have triggered repeated protests by health workers in many regions of the country against the government's handling of the pandemic.

    Sputnik: How does the pandemic affect the political standoff between MAS and the de facto government? Do purges of left-leaning activists, politicians and media continue amid the lockdown regime in Bolivia?

    Alberto Echazu: The regime is using the pandemic for its own purposes. The main objective of the de facto government is to postpone the elections indefinitely, and there even have been reports about their intention to postpone it until the next year. Their plan is to extend their hold of power for as long as they can, using the state apparatus to propel Anez’s candidature.

    In the meantime, they proceed with the persecution of MAS leaders and militants, but now the government is criminalising MAS's solidarity with poor people. Two of the most prominent MAS leaders, Andrónico Rodríguez and Patricia Arce, have been targeted by the regime for bringing food to the people who need it the most. Patricia Arce was detained by the police, taken out of her house in the middle of the night along with her children, and accused of breaking the quarantine.

    The objective is to pinpoint MAS and its main figures as being responsible for any infringement of the quarantine in their attempt to provide food to those in need. Previously, Arce, the mayor of Vinto in Cochabamba, who has gained wide support as a symbol of the resistance against fascism, was a victim of abuse during the November coup.

    Yesterday, the police showed the spoils of its infamous “cyber-raking”: a young man was captured after being confirmed as the perpetrator of a major cyber-crime, that is, organising social media groups favouring MAS. The persecution and criminalisation have not stopped; on the contrary, they have intensified.

    Sputnik: What was behind the economic restrictions La Paz exerted on the Chapare region by closing banks, cutting off essential finance and fuel supplies to Cochabamba amid the pandemic? According to some reports, the sanctions were eventually lifted.

    Alberto Echazu: First of all, [they sought] to criminalise the whole region, as it is a stronghold of MAS. The regime has portrayed them as criminals for protesting against government measures that are actually threatening the survival of their families which need to go out to work on a daily basis to ensure their income. Second, the organisation of coca leaf producers, the Coordinator of the Six Federations of the Tropics, has started a successful campaign to deliver food to the regions where people have been left completely ignored by the state. That is the reason behind the targeting of Andrónico Rodriguez, the vice president of the Six Federations of the Tropics of Cochabamba and a face of the campaign, as a supposed instigator against the government and the quarantine. The campaign has received immense support, and that is something that the regime is actively trying to undermine, accusing Rodriguez, the Chapare citizens, and the campaign of being a threat to public health.

    Sputnik: How can the pandemic change the balance of power on the Bolivian political arena ahead of the elections? What do presidential candidates Luis Arce, Jeanine Áñez, and Carlos Mesa do to command the support of their voters? When will Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal announce a new date for the vote?

    Alberto Echazu: The unexpected scenario produced by the pandemic is that the government is trying to monopolise the political arena by saying that all of the measures proposed by MAS presidential candidate Luis Arce to handle the pandemic and provide assistance to the people are political interventions and attempts to politicize the crisis.

    ​Mesa has disappeared from the radar as he so often does in times of crisis. The balance of power hasn’t changed significantly, with Arce being the favoured candidate in rural areas and Anez trying to exploit the state apparatus in her favour, while all the talks regarding the next date of the elections have been suspended.

     

    Related:

    Studies Say Morales Won Fairly, UN & Latin American Institutions Must Take Action – Ex-UN Official
    Morales' MAS Won October Polls Fairly, Will Win Again Unless Anez Gov't Defrauds Voters – Journo
    Supporters of Bolivia’s Morales, MAS ‘Not Being Cowed’ by Attacks from Coup Government
    Bolivia Postpones Presidential Election for Indefinite Period Over Coronavirus Pandemic
    Tags:
    persecution, Cuba, coronavirus, COVID-19, Jeanine Anez, elections, Evo Morales, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse