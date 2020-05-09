Register
02:12 GMT09 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Personal documents are shown by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a virtual news conference in Caracas, Venezuela May 6, 2020.

    Venezuelan Army Announces Arrest of Two More Mercenaries Involved in Failed Maduro Kidnap Attempt

    © REUTERS / MIRAFLORES PALACE
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    3111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/04/1079250484_0:0:2954:1661_1200x675_80_0_0_535440aff6705b4e9a423e8c17b7f1a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202005091079250279-venezuelan-army-announces-arrest-of-two-more-mercenaries-involved-in-failed-maduro-kidnap-attempt/

    On Sunday, the Venezuelan army frustrated an attempted naval invasion by armed mercenaries allegedly coming from Colombia; killing or capturing multiple militants. Among the captured were at least 2 US citizens, described by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as Donald Trump's security guards.

    Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced on Friday that the nation's military had arrested two more people involved in Sunday’s boat incursion aiming to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

    The official said that the two individuals were captured in the mountainous sector south of the port city of Puerto Cruz, Anzoategui State, Venezuela, questioning where were "your political bosses who paid for this incursion?”.

    “We are looking for you and you CANNOT BE HIDDEN! We have captured two mercenaries in the mountainous sector south of Puerto Cruz and we are going for more,” Padrino Lopez tweeted, sharing a photo of the two captured mercenaries. “Where are your political bosses who paid for this incursion?”

    On 3 May, the Venezuelan military arrested 13 people involved in an attempted armed naval raid on the country with two - Luke Denman and Airan Berry - described by Maduro as US nationals. Both Denman and Berry confessed on Venezuelan TV that they worked for a private security company called Silvercorp and sought to kidnap Maduro.

    Following the invasion attempt, Silvercorp founder Jordan Goudreau, a former US Green Beret, acknowledged his group's involvement in the botched sea incursion, and claimed that his company had signed an eight-page contract with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Denman and Berry later showed on Venezuelan TV what they described as a contract between them, Goudreau and Guaido.

    Guaido's representatives quickly refuted any connection between the opposition leader and the attempted incursion.

    The Trump administration denied its involvement in the mercenary plot, with the president telling reporters on Tuesday that the arrest of the two US citizens allegedly involved “has nothing to do with our government”, although the US State Department has offered hefty cash rewards for the delivery to the US of Maduro and several of his advisers under drug trafficking allegations.

    On Friday, the White House National Security Council said the US “had nothing to do” with the mercenary incursion into Venezuela, insisting that Washington remains focused on a “peaceful transition” of power in the South American country.

    Colombia also dismissed any connection to the recent events alleged in Venezuela.

    In 2019, Guaido, who is supported by the Trump administration after proclaiming himself an "interim president", called on the Venezuelan military to join him in ousting the elected president. His coup attempt failed at the time.

    Related:

    RT Says Its Correspondent in Venezuela Received Threats After Tweets About US Mercenaries
    Never Cease to Fail? Private Military Company Behind Botched Venezuela Raid Suspected of Plagiarism
    US Mercenaries' Botched Venezuela Raid May be Prelude to Bigger Invasion, Analyst Warns
    Venezuela Opposition Signed $213Mln Contract With Silvercorp USA to Topple Maduro, Reports Say
    Tags:
    kidnapping, coup, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces of the Great Patriotic War
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse