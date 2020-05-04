Register
15:23 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Security contractor Jordan Goudreau and retired Venezuelan officer Javier Nieto address the world in the wake of Sunday's botched mercenary invasion of Venezuela.

    Watch Ex-US Spec Ops Officer Claim He Led Botched Bay of Pig’s Style Invasion of Venezuela

    © Photo : YouTube / NoticieroDigitalcom
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    204
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/28/1079192813_190:-1:1890:956_1200x675_80_0_0_471012c55bba3941cbdd5a6d6947ca4e.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202005041079192889-watch-ex-us-spec-ops-officer-claim-he-led-botched-bay-of-pigs-style-invasion-of-venezuela/

    Venezuela’s armed forces were placed on high alert on Sunday after thwarting an attempted naval invasion by heavily-armed mercenaries coming from Colombia. Bogota and Washington have denied any involvement in the incident.

    Jordan Goudreau, a retired Green Beret and CEO of private security contractor Silvercorp USA, has claimed that he was behind the disastrous Sunday morning attempt to mount a seaborne mercenary invasion of Venezuela.

    Speaking alongside Javier Nieto, a retired Venezuelan army captain supporting the effort to topple the Maduro government, in a video uploaded to YouTube less than 24 hours ago, Goudreau confirmed that “at 17:00 hours, a daring amphibious raid was launched from the border of Colombia deep into the heart of Caracas.”

    According to the mercenary, the operation was ongoing at the time of the recording. “Our men are continuing to fight right now. Our units have been activated in the south, west and east of Venezuela. Commander Nieto is with me, is co-located and commander [Antonio] Sequea is on the ground now fighting.” Sequea, a commander of the Venezuelan National Guard, was sacked from his position last year after taking part in a failed revolt against the Venezuelan government.

    The AP believes that both Goudreau and Nieto are situated in Florida, well out of harm’s way. Goudreau says 60 of his men are on the ground in Venezuela, with coconspirators attempting to convince the army to join them.

    The mercenary’s claims about an ongoing operation have yet to be verified, with the Venezuelan military saying only that it has been placed on combat alert “to react immediately to any threat.”

    Venezuelan officials announced Sunday that a group of “terrorist mercenaries” from Colombia had attempted to infiltrate the country using speedboats with the aim of spreading chaos and, ultimately, overthrowing the country’s government. As many as 8 mercenaries are said to have been killed, with two others captured. Caracas says one of the captured men is a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent. The US has not commented on the claims.

    The uploaded video comes days following revelations by the US media that Goudreau was involved in a separate operation to topple President Nicolas Maduro led by Cliver Alcala, a retired Venezuelan general currently held in US custody on narcotics charges. That coup attempt, said to have been financed by US-based billionaires, stipulated the injection of 300 ‘volunteers’ entering the country from the north, raiding military bases and inciting the public to revolt. Venezuelan authorities said they were apprised of the plot months ago.

    According to Goudreau, opposition leader and self-proclaimed ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido signed an 8-page “general services” contract with his military contracting company Silvercorp USA in October 2019. A purported hidden video of the videoconferencing conversation between the mercenary and Guaido has been uploaded to YouTube. Its authenticity has yet to be independently verified.

    Goudreau has since complained that Guaido gypped him, and that the money never arrived, with would-be mercenaries forced to collect donations from migrants living in Colombia instead.

    The mercenary, who served several tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan as a special forces medic before leaving the military and founding Silvercorp USA in 2018, said he was prepared for any legal fallout he may face over his activities, but described himself as a “freedom fighter” willing to make sacrifices to help ‘restore democracy’ in Venezuela.

    The US and Colombia have denied any involvement in Sunday’s botched invasion. On Sunday, a State Department spokesperson accused “the Maduro regime” of spreading “misinformation” to “shift focus from its mismanagement of Venezuela.” Guaido, meanwhile, announced that “what happened in Vargas [was] another distraction ploy” by Caracas.

    Venezuela has been trapped in a political crisis which began in January 2019, when, shortly after President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term, Guaido proclaimed himself interim president of the country. The US and its Latin American and European allies immediately recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, while Russia, China, and over a dozen other nations pledged their support for the democratically elected Maduro government. Caracas has described Guaido and US efforts as an ill-disguised attempt to carry out a coup d’état in the oil and mineral rich Latin American nation.

    Sunday’s botched naval invasion is reminiscent of the Bay of Pigs invasion, the botched 1961 CIA-backed Cold War plot to land in Cuba to try to topple Fidel Castro’s Cuban government. That operation led to the capture of over 1,200 mercenaries, and the loss of two US supply ships and two bombers, and later prompted Havana to allow the deployment of Soviet nuclear missiles on the island in the hopes of preventing another invasion. That decision led to the Cuban missile crisis of October 1962.

    Related:

    Venezuela Reports Attempted Naval Invasion by Mercenaries From Colombia – Photos, Videos
    Colombia Denies Involvement in Failed Boat Invasion of Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse