Captured Mercenaries Admit Plans to Kidnap Venezuela's Maduro, Take Him to US on Plane

Venezuelan television has broadcast footage of the confession of Silvercorp USA mercenary Luke Alexander Denman, one of the US citizens captured following Sunday's botched raid. According to the mercenary, the plan was to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, get him on a plane and take him back to the United States for prosecution.
BREAKING: Venezuela's government releases the confession of Silvercorp mercenary Luke Alexander Denman.— Camila (@camilateleSUR) May 6, 2020
Live now on @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/PP8V7sTEt7
Asked by his interrogator what the mission proposed by Silvercorp USA CEO Jordan Goudreau was, Denman responds: "To meet Venezuelans in Colombia, train them and come with them to Venezuela to secure Caracas and secure an airport here for follow-on."
Denman said he flew to Colombia on January 16 after being contacted by Goudreau. The mercenary said he did not receive many details about his possible mission.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)