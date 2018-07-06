‘Keep Rolling’: Twitter Reacts to Brazil-Belgium World Cup Match

Belgium sent Brazil packing after scoring a 2-1 victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of eight that took place in the city of Kazan Friday.

Despite Brazil being a World Cup favorite, it could not defeat small but mighty Belgium, which scored two goals. Fernandinho first scored an own goal, putting Belgium ahead, and Kevin De Bruyne scored the second goal in minute 32. Only in the second half did Brazilian midfielder Renato Augusto manage to place a scoring strike and Brazil's single goal.

Twitter users, of course, could not help but join in the gloating.

​Neymar has become Twitter's number one target, thanks to what many fans and football players consider his exaggerated, artistic reactions to adversaries' foul play, collapsing frequently to the pitch and rolling around with dramatic screams of pain.

​Arguably social media's second-favorite player was Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian goalkeeper who more than once saved the game for Belgium with moves of spectacular precision.