‘Keep Rolling’: Twitter Reacts to Brazil-Belgium World Cup Match

Despite Brazil being a World Cup favorite, it could not defeat small but mighty Belgium, which scored two goals. Fernandinho first scored an own goal, putting Belgium ahead, and Kevin De Bruyne scored the second goal in minute 32. Only in the second half did Brazilian midfielder Renato Augusto manage to place a scoring strike and Brazil's single goal.
Twitter users, of course, could not help but join in the gloating.
The world reacts to Neymar going home…#BRABEL #Neymar pic.twitter.com/KTP6OdIxv6— Shameless McFly (@ShamelessMcFly) 6 июля 2018 г.
On our way to pick Neymar and Suarez. 😅#worldcup #BRABEL #bra #bel #البرازيل_بلجيكا pic.twitter.com/Id1althObG— Mohamed Farid (@mohamedfarid_) 6 июля 2018 г.
Match highlights.. #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/SXTemppqqC— Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) 6 июля 2018 г.
Neymar has become Twitter's number one target, thanks to what many fans and football players consider his exaggerated, artistic reactions to adversaries' foul play, collapsing frequently to the pitch and rolling around with dramatic screams of pain.
Mother of neymar😂😂🇧🇷#BRABEL— Rk (@rakn29) 6 июля 2018 г.
#البرازيل_بلجيكا pic.twitter.com/LEGukfNId8
Neymar going back to Brazil #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/RVKHf3VY2j— !f†!⭐️ (@LostAlien666) 6 июля 2018 г.
Neymar on his way to the airport #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/BmZxebB1d8— Simon Smith (@simonfromharlow) 6 июля 2018 г.
“Just keep rolling, just keep rolling”. #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/znXFeIE7wp— naifalmedlej (@naifalmedlej) 6 июля 2018 г.
Arguably social media's second-favorite player was Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian goalkeeper who more than once saved the game for Belgium with moves of spectacular precision.
Courtois today #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/vj1azzDyFE— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) 6 июля 2018 г.
amazing picture of Courtois #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/KEKQ9Ftlo7— isaac (@hiimsack) 6 июля 2018 г.
Courtois vs the Brazilian attack be like #BRABEL #BRA #BEL #COURTOIS pic.twitter.com/JhSRymSD3U— Game On Singapore (@gameonnow_sg) 6 июля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)