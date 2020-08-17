Register
10:48 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A researcher works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology where the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia was developed, in Moscow, Russia

    Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine is Work of Several Decades, Gamaleya Deputy Research Director Reveals

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 64
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080192258_0:0:2914:1641_1200x675_80_0_0_05d0b9bc49b9832eb982e015eb6a80a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202008171080192137-russias-covid-19-vaccine-is-work-of-several-decades-gamaleya-deputy-research-director-reveals/

    Russia has registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V, in reference to the Soviet satellite that triggered global space research. Scientists believe the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre, will similarly create a so-called "Sputnik effect" for the rest of the world fighting against the pandemic.

    Sputnik has spoken to Denis Logunov, deputy research director at the Gamaleya Centre, to learn more about the scientific research into the Russian coronavirus vaccine, which will be published shortly in international scientific journals. Logunov also explained how they managed to create the vaccine so quickly, although it usually takes at least 1.5 years.

    Sputnik: Last Sunday you submitted the results of clinical trials to the Russian Ministry of Health. The results haven't been published yet. What are the main findings of these studies?

    Denis Logunov: We have conducted a full range of preclinical studies on the vaccine's safety and efficacy, which were followed by two clinical studies that examined the vaccine in terms of safety and immunogenicity involving healthy volunteers. Based on the results of these studies, the vaccine showed a good safety profile and high immunogenicity. Speaking about specific indicators and numbers achieved, the volunteers' average geometric titer of antibodies reached more than 1 in 14,000, nearly 1 in 15,000. One hundred percent of the volunteers had seroconversion.

    A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production and laboratory testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production and laboratory testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia

    Seroconversion is when a person's antibody titer increases more than 4 times compared to the initial, background values. Humoral immunity parameters were also assessed via a virus neutralisation reaction, that is, the virus's direct inactivation by antibodies.

    World's first coronavirus vaccine
    Ministry of Health (Russia)
    Forbidden Op-Ed: The Sputnik Vaccine as a Lifesaving Global Partnership
    Virus neutralising antibodies have been found in all the volunteers immunised with our vaccine, both when using the dry and the liquid forms of the vaccine. Various cellular immune response indicators were also analysed, in particular, cytotoxic lymphocytes, which is a very important antiviral immunity parameter.

    Cytotoxic lymphocytes, which remove virus-infected cells from the body, have been found in all the vaccinated volunteers. Thus, the vaccine has shown very good results in terms of immunogenicity. As for safety, the expected adverse events in the form of temperature and pain at the injection site weren't observed in all the volunteers. These specific numbers will be published shortly.

    Sputnik: How many people were involved in the first and second phases of testing?

    Denis Logunov: The first and second phases involved 38 people each, a total of 76. The two protocols differed in that the vaccine’s active substance was the same, but its physical state was different. One form was freeze-dried, the other was frozen. There was one active substance but two forms of the vaccine. That is why there were 76 people.

    Sputnik: What was the age range of the participants?

    Denis Logunov: Volunteers for the first and second phases were recruited from the 18-60 age group.

    Sputnik: Media outlets have repeatedly said that it takes at least a year and a half to develop a safe and reliable vaccine. Could you explain how the scientists at the Gamaleya Research Centre managed to create a vaccine so quickly, literally in 5-6 months?

    Denis Logunov: It would be wrong to say that we've managed to create a vaccine from scratch in a short time. Four decades have passed since adenoviral vector technology was introduced into practice. Over these four decades, a technological platform was created that has been tested on tens of thousands of people, both on the basis of the 5th and the 26th serotype vector. Since 2015, more than 3,000 people have been vaccinated with adenoviral vector-based vaccines developed at the Gamaleya Centre. Therefore, it was not a 5-month effort in any way, but work over several decades.

    Production of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 at the pharmaceutical plant Binnopharm
    © Photo : Press service of AFK "Sistema"
    Production of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 at the pharmaceutical plant "Binnopharm"

    Adenoviral vector-based vaccines were not only created in Russia. China, CanSino, and Johnson & Johnson are also working with adenoviral vectors. First of all, it’s about developing vaccines against Ebola. These platforms are well-known and well-studied in clinical trials. Apart from clinical trial results, what can be said in favour of these adenoviral vector-based platforms' safety is that we all suffer from adenoviruses, and no one ever has any consequences in the form of somatic diseases.

    The Americans have done quite a lot of work on immunising people with the 4th and 7th serotype of adenoviruses. All US Army recruits are vaccinated with adenoviruses. A large retrospective correlation study on more than 100,000 vaccinated people didn't reveal any abnormalities. Moreover, we’ve been living with adenovirus for millions of years, and there are no associations with somatic pathologies after adenovirus infections. We are not working with live adenoviruses, but with adenovirus vectors.

    These are viruses, which have parts of their genomes removed, and they can’t reproduce in human cells. It turns out that living with adenoviruses is not that scary, while living with vectors that are not able to reproduce is completely safe. And my words are supported by tens of thousands of studies of these vectors, including many clinical studies.

    In this handout photo released by Russian Healthcare Ministry, packs with the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 registered in Russia are pictured, in Moscow, Russia
    Press Service of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation
    In this handout photo released by Russian Healthcare Ministry, packs with the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 registered in Russia are pictured, in Moscow, Russia

    These adenoviral vector platforms enable rapid product development. We can quickly clone a gene of interest, in this case the gene encoding the S-protein of the coronavirus, the spike that forms the “corona” of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus. This spike should be delivered to the body to form immunity. Gene synthesis and cloning it into a vector is the quickest part, while what I said before about studying the adenoviruses themselves, studying and producing adenovirus vectors, and creating technological platform takes decades. Therefore, it cannot be called a quick story. The quick story started from the moment we obtained a technology platform.

    Tags:
    Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse