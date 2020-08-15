First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine From Gamaleya Centre Produced, Russian Health Ministry Says

Russia has produced the first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Russian Health Ministry's press service said on Saturday.
"The first batch of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has been produced," the press service said.
The vaccine, which goes under the name Sputnik V., has two separately injected components, the second shot must be made three weeks after the first injection. Together, these components are expected to help a person build sustainable immunity against the virus.
According to Russian officials, the country is capable of producing 500 million doses of the vaccine in the next 12 months, with production expected to be conducted abroad as well and clinical trials set to start soon in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.
