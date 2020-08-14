Russia to Publish Info on Pre-Clinical, Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Soon

"In the coming days, perhaps, by Monday, information about the pre-clinical and clinical trials will be published", Murashko said.
According to the health minister, criticism of the Russian vaccine, which is the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine, is largely related to the lack of available information about the trials. Talking to reporters, he noted that not everyone was aware that "the vaccine was released on a platform that had been used for six products already", and assured that clinical trials would continue.
The vaccine registered as Gam-COVID-Vac, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, has already undergone two trials, with volunteers showing immunity to the virus. According to medics, the two-component drug provides at least two years of protection from the coronavirus disease. The total output of the drug is expected to reach 500 million doses in the first 12 months.
