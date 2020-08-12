Website of Russia’s Sputnik V Anti-COVID Vaccine Registers Visitors From 188 Countries in 24 Hours

Russia's vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, was named Sputnik V and registered on 11 August. Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the vaccine, saying that it has passed all necessary checks.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has reported significant international interest in information about the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia.

During the first 24 hours, the website about the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus was visited by users from 188 countries.

Among the requests that the site has received there are both proposals for joint production and distribution of the vaccine, as well as people offering to become volunteers in vaccine trials.

The website has information about the history of the development of the Sputnik V vaccine, the mechanisms of its operation based on the adenoviral vector, the technological platform of the vector, issues of immunogenicity, safety, etc.

On 11 August, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute.

The vaccine has two separately injected components that together are expected to build sustainable immunity against the virus. It has so far been tested on 76 volunteers separately at two institutions — the Moscow-based Sechenov University and the Defence Ministry's Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

The Russian Health Ministry has stated that the Gamaleya vaccine's two-stage procedure can provide immunity to the coronavirus disease for up to two years.