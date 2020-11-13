Indian City of Ayodhya Eyes Guinness World Record on First Diwali After Court Verdict - Photos

Over a billion people in India kicked off five days of Diwali celebrations on 12 November. The entire city of Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Hindu King Ram, will be illuminated with thousands of lamps. Efforts are being made to not let a single place remain dark, according to local officials.

The Indian city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been bedazzled with illuminated lights for the celebration of the year's biggest Hindu festival, Diwali. This year, it's also the biggest event to be celebrated since India's Supreme Court resolved the Hindu-Muslim dispute, granting the ownership of a disputed plot of land to Hindus and allowing them to build a temple.

Celebrating the festival, the city administration is attempting a Guinness World record by lighting the most earthen lamps (diya) ever, breaking its own previous record. Almost a 551,000 diyas are set to be lit at 28 river banks in the temple town for the record.

The record would be part of the grand celebration of Deepotsav which is currently underway in the city. In Hindi, the word “deep” means light lamps and the word “otsv or utsav” means “festival”. The city is set to be bathed in light.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism department broke the Guinness World Record last year by lighting 410,000 earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river.

Incredible Awesome Looking #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/E6zndWSkyL — тαяυη sнαямα♤ (@TheTarunSharmaa) November 13, 2020 Drone view of Ayodhya's Ram Ki Paidi which is set to witness the world record of lighting 5.51 lakh diyas on Deepotsava. pic.twitter.com/DzP3md5uUe — Samarth (@samsrivastava31) November 12, 2020

The grand event is slated to be attended by Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. People from outside will not be allowed to attend the event. It will be live broadcasted on social media and television.

A laser display of firecrackers is expected to replace firecrackers in many places this year, in light of higher air pollution.

Diwali is celebrated to rejoice the return of King Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his wife Queen Sita, an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi, to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The lamps are lit, houses are decorated, and aroma of traditional sweets and delicacies fills the air to celebrate Diwali.