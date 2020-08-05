Register
08:08 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People watch a live telecast on a screen from Ayodhya of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in a Hindu religious ritual during a groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020.

    Three Reasons Why Ram Temple is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Biggest Lifetime Event

    © AFP 2020 / PRAKASH SINGH
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080065276_0:155:3072:1883_1200x675_80_0_0_cceee9d8603968bdba5700becb443881.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008051080063088-three-reasons-why-ram-temple-is-indian-prime-minister-narendra-modis-biggest-lifetime-event/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The journey by Hindu hardliners to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a winding one, witnessing drawn out litigation and communal violence.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was merely a worker in the initial struggle for the Ram Temple in 1991 along with then-Bharatiya Janata Party President (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani, known as the mascot and architect of the movement.

    Almost three decades after joining the movement as a young volunteer from Gujarat with political aspirations, Modi laid the first silver brick for the foundation of a grand Ram Temple in the Hindi heartland, Ayodhya - considered to be the birthplace of the revered Hindu god Ram and where the Mughal-era Babri Mosque once stood.

    The Ram Temple will set the stage for Modi in the 2024 elections, a year before the grand temple is expected to be completed and inaugurated in a mega ceremony.

    Dream Come True for Modi

    Building a grand temple on a centuries-old disputed piece of land in the small Indian town of Ayodhya has been a staple promise in the BJP's election manifestos for the last four decades. 

    Harshvardhan Tripathi, a political analyst, says that for a long time many believed the issue was being drawn out to be used as political leverage, playing on voters' emotions. The Supreme Court ruling last November, however, put the final nail in the coffin and boosted the party's ideology via the judiciary system.

    Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), a cultural and nationalist organisation that is also the parent organisation of the BJP, is accused of exercising communal ideology. "The Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Hindus is the validation of the party’s ideology, which is the formation of Ram Rajya", Tripathi underlined.

    Ram Rajya means the "Kingdom of God" that envisages a society in which virtue, morality, and justice are the core ideals.

    Hindutva Dominance 

    Late BJP politician Pramod Mahajan and Modi were considered to be the key forces in organising a Rath Yatra (chariot procession) in 1990 along with then-BJP President Advani.

    ​Modi was the charioteer for the Gujarat leg of Rath Yatra, infamous for creating smouldering tensions between India's Hindu and Muslim communities. This procession triggered massive riots between the two communities as it proceeded through the states.

    Tripathi states that Modi, who was one of the key initiators and strategy-makers of the 1990 chariot procession, will consolidate the Hindu voter base for the saffron party in the Hindu-majority nation and it will be considered a landmark achievement of his career.

    “When India and Pakistan were separated in 1947, Pakistan established itself as a Muslim nation whereas India is still looking identification. Under Modi regime we are now moving towards Ram Rajya which has been integral ideology of Hindutva,” Tripathi explained.

    BJP is revisiting Hindu culture all over again, he adds.

    Uplifting Party's Image as Promisekeeper

    Modi, as well as the BJP, has gained the trust of people by fulfilling two key promises in its election manifesto: building a magnificent temple for Ram Lalla (the infant god Ram) and the integration of Kashmir with India.

    The BJP government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019 and will be celebrating the first anniversary of the move on Wednesday. The anniversary coincides with the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya on 5 August 2020, a date which organisers said was astrologically auspicious for Hindus.

    In this picture taken on November 12, 2019, devotees worship inside Ram temple at a Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas workshop in Ayodhya, after the Supreme Court verdict on the disputed religious site
    © AFP 2020 / SANJAY KANOJIA
    Ayodhya’s Ram Temple: Decades-long Hindu-Muslim Fight Over A Hectare Land That Shaped Indian Polity
    The date has become politically significant and a coincidence hard to miss for the BJP which has fulfilled its two pledges.

    "The BJP has built a strong foundation for trust with its followers for fulfilling the promises which usually remain as decorative agendas to win elections. He has established Hindu faith unlike Congress where there is a trust deficit", he adds.

    Tags:
    Muslim, Hindus, terror, prime minister, Pakistan, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse