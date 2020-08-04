Register
04:10 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this picture taken on November 12, 2019, devotees worship inside Ram temple at a Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas workshop in Ayodhya, after the Supreme Court verdict on the disputed religious site

    Ayodhya’s Ram Temple: Decades-long Hindu-Muslim Fight Over A Hectare Land That Shaped Indian Polity

    © AFP 2020 / SANJAY KANOJIA
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080046189_0:94:3072:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_3dbc1b7f26924f5999425a22880b71fc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008041080045714-ayodhyas-ram-temple-decades-long-hindu-muslim-fight-over-a-hectare-land-that-shaped-indian-polity/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Ayodhya - 430 miles away from India's national capital - will come to life on 5 August with the grand groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 161 feet tall temple is expected to be completed by 2023 after a centuries-old communal tussle that ended by court order in November 2019.

    In November 2019, India’s apex court settled the centuries-old communal row over a plot of land that Hindus claimed belonged to a temple dedicated to Lord Ram and Muslims claimed as part of an ancient mosque. In its ruling, the court ordered that a Ram Temple be built on the disputed land while a suitable patch of land be allotted elsewhere for the mosque. The twists and turns in this legal battle over this small patch of land in Ayodhya drastically altered the socio-religious-political fabric of modern India. 

    The Begining of the Hindu-Muslim Row 

    The Ayodhya dispute dates back to the 16th century when a mosque was built in 1528 on the site which Hindus believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. The mosque’s construction soon became a bone of contention between India’s Hindu and Muslim communities. The row intensified in the 1830s when a surveyor from the British colonial administration revealed that the pillars used in the construction of the mosque were taken from a pre-existing Hindu temple.

    Pre to Post-Independence Cascade

    In the pre-Independence era around 1859, Britishers segregated the place of worship by erecting a fence, allowing the inner court to be used by Muslims and outer by the Hindus after the first religious violence erupted. The religious tensions heightened when Hindu devotees started visiting the place of worship that is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, triggering mass protests by both communities. Post-independence in 1949, the government proclaimed the premises closed and locked the gates of the place of worship for more than 30 years.

    Hindu Muslims Riots, Mosque Demolition

    Tensions reached a boiling point in December 1992 when Hindu activists gathered at Ayodhya and demolished the Babri Masjid Mosque. It was a buildup followed by growing calls and a campaign to construct a Hindu temple when the then-Bharatiya Janata Party President Lal Krishna Advani took out a religious procession across the country. This was the first time that the movement was led by a national political party rather than a Hindu outfit. The demolition of the mosque was followed by the worst communal riots in India post-independence, which lasted for two months. At least 2,000 people, most of them Muslim believers, were killed in the violence. This included 700 deaths in the city of Mumbai alone between December 1992 and January 1993.

    Decades' Long Legal Spat & Closure

    The dispute, considered to be the longest litigation in the country, lingered in various courts from 1950 until it came to the Supreme Court of India in 2011. On 9 November 2019, the Supreme Court delivered its final judgment in the case, handing the entire 2.77-acre territory to the Hindu community, while ordering a suitable 5-acre plot of land for Muslims to construct a mosque. The court cited a finding by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as evidence that the remains were “not Islamic" beneath the structure of the demolished Babri mosque.

    The court also directed the government to set up a trust to manage the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The federal government, accordingly, constituted a trust in February 2020 called the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Ksehtra Trust, which initiated the construction of the temple.

    The Grand Temple

    The foundation stone of the grand temple will be laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a three-day event from 3-5 August. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the temple will be 161 feet high and have 5 domes.

    The architecture of the temple will be based on the 11th-12th century Nagara style. The estimated cost of construction is INR 3 billion ($40 million) and INR 10 billion ($133.3 million) and will be used for the development of 20 acres of land around the temple premises. The grand ceremony has also evoked reactions from opposition party politicians, who are opposed to the gathering amid the pandemic.

    At least 200 guests, including politicians and eminent personalities, have been invited to the event.

    However, nothing has been done at the five-acre land allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board to construct a mosque. The Board recently announced a trust named the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation for the construction of a mosque in Dhannipur village, around 25 km from the site where the Babri Masjid had stood.

    Land Dispute Settled, Demolition Charges Continue  

    However, the hearing of the case on the demolition of the Babri mosque is scheduled for a hearing on 5 August, the same day as the first brick of the temple is set to be laid. The fate will be decided of key members - former deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh - involved in the Ram temple movement by the special court in Lucknow in a case related to the 6 December 1992. The verdict is set to bring closure to the case.

    Related:

    Ayodhya Verdict Has Shredded Secularism in India, Mosques Under Threat - Pakistan Foreign Ministry
    India Announces Formation of Trust to Build Rama Temple in Ayodhya
    Rituals Ahead of Foundation-Laying Ceremony for India's Iconic Ram Temple Begin in Ayodhya – Video
    Tags:
    court case, Supreme Court, mosque, Muslim, Hindus, Temple, ram, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse