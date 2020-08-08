'A Promise is a Promise': Bollywood's Abhishek Bachchan Beats COVID-19, Thanks Fans, Doctors

Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan has expressed “eternal gratitude” to the doctors, nurse and his fans after recovering from COVID-19 on Saturday.
The actor was elated when he announced on his social media profile that he has been discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital and is happy to be able to go home.
“This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!” said Abhishek.
A promise is a promise!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020
This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU!
He also shared a picture of his care board from the hospital.
I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them. 🙏🏽
Yesterday, Amitabh took to Instagram to share his first picture post recovery. The father-son duo were admitted to the Mumbai hospital on 11 July. After three weeks Amitabh returned home after beating the disease.
