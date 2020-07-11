Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, His Son Test Positive for COVID-19, Fans Break Down on Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): The year 2020 has been called cursed ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out and brought the world to a standstill. For one of the world’s biggest movie industries – Bollywood – this year has been especially brutal. Bollywood has lost some of its most prized jewels over the last few months.

Late in the evening on Saturday, 77-year-old B-town megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek revealed that they have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been hospitalised in Mumbai city’s Nanavati Hospital.

The Bachchans live in a joint star-studded family with Amitabh's wife Jaya, daughter-in-law and former Miss World Aishwarya, as well as a granddaughter named Aaradhya in the hub of Bollywood, Mumbai. The test results of other members of the Bachchan family, both Amitabh and Abhishek confirmed on Twitter.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

​The news has shot netizens into a state of disbelief, gradually turning to shock. Prayers and wishes for the ailing actors have flooded social networking platforms in India.

#Amitabh @SrBachchan ji, wishing you a quick recovery!



I am confident you will defeat #Covid19 and will be back in action very soon! My best wishes & prayers for your speedy recovery. Millions of us will be praying for you. 🙏



Stay Positive! Stay Strong!



#AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/bl4IAwKuJZ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 11, 2020

Tc sir. You have fought harder battles before and I am sure you will win this one also. Waiting and praying for your speedy recovery 🙏#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/vyDMjTK3Pf — Omkar Dubey (@omkardubey01) July 11, 2020

Dear Sir,

You’re loved by millions and a million prayers are on your way for a speedy recovery! #AmitabhBachchan — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) July 11, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan and #AbhishekBachchan testing COVID Positive.

Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan & @juniorbachchan please get well soon! — Shubham Mitra (@shubhammitra812) July 11, 2020

​Over the last two months, Bollywood has lost some of its cinema-defining artists to physical diseases and depression. Indians are now worried about the Bachchan father-son duo.

Senior actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan died within days of each other in April-May. Indians called the demise of the actors “personal losses”.

Just when the country thought it was recovering emotionally, Bollywood’s young gun Sushant Singh Rajput, after delivering consecutive blockbusters, ended his own life in Mumbai at the age of 32. The cause of his death is being linked to depression stemming from his work, because he was not a product of nepotism and was reportedly losing opportunities.

Still gripped with fear, Bollywood has also lost singer-composer Wajid Khan, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, and evergreen comedian Jagdeep in recent days. Only Wajid was COVID-19-positive out of all the B-town celebrities who have died recently in India.