Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Recovers From COVID-19, His Son Abhishek Remains Hospitalised

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital in Mumbai after testing negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter to reveal the news to his fans, who had been praying for his quick recovery.
T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020
Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM
However, Amitabh’s actor son Abhishek, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital at the same time, continues to be COVID-19 positive. But in a tweet, Abhishek said that he too would beat the virus and come back healthier.
I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020
I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽
Last week, Amitabh’s actress daughter-in-law and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya both tested negative and were discharged from hospital.
