Ex-Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Her Daughter Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): Yesterday, Bollywood fans went into a frenzy when Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek announced that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. In a very positive video message from a hospital, Amitabh praised the medics for working hard for humanity and asked his fans not to panic and despair in trying times.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra state Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed in a Tweet. The minister, however, later deleted his Tweet.

The Bachchans, who live in a joint star-studded family, underwent tests after two member tested positive. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's mother-in-law, has tested negative for coronavirus. However, Jaya's husband Amitabh and son Abhishekh tested positive yesterday.

"Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for Covid19. We wish the Bachchan family to get well soon with a speedy recovery", said Health Minister Rajesh Tope in the deleted Tweet.

Twitter users poured out their love and best wishes for the reputed Bachchan family, loved by people around the world for the long history in cinema. At the same time, several others were confused over the news as the state's health minister deleted the Tweet moments after sharing the information.

​Fans shared a picture of the four family members who are positive and said "this too shall pass".

​After testing negative on her first test, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan & daughter #Aaradhya test positive for COVID19 in second test report. All four bungalows including pratiksha, jalsa, vats, and janak have been sealed pic.twitter.com/K0JojquMFG

A statement from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital is still awaited. Maharashtra, the state of India's financial capital and Bollywood hub Mumbai, has been the worst-hit by the coronavirus. The state has 246,600 COVID-19 cases.