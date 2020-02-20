Playful Baby Elephant Smiles For Audience After Amusing Them With Bathing Session - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Elephants' love of water is no secret but this cheeky baby pachyderm took its audience by surprise as it appeared to chuckle and raise its trunk after giving itself a good wash.

An adorable baby elephant had a frolicking good time when it spotted a high-speed sprinkler in a park and decided to give itself a good cleaning.

In a video, the elephant calf can be seen washing off its backside and trunk then lying down in a puddle of water as a crowd of people gathered to watch the jumbo enjoying the bath.

Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animals but have found them to be incredibly playful. After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life. pic.twitter.com/HxVCMpkvL1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 20, 2020

The video has been shared by an Indian Forest Service officer based in the state of Odisha.