'Ugh I'm So Fat': 'Health Conscious' Massive Pachyderm Takes Tiny Stairs - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A massive elephant climbing up a narrow staircase would be a visual treat for many. The video, however, also raises questions over human intervention in their natural habitat, leaving them with no other option than adopting unusual ways of survival.

An adorable elephant has gone out of its way and takes stairs to climb an elevated platform due to limited options available before it. In a bid to cross over to its habitat from a busy road, the jumbo climbed the stairs to an elevated platform close to the road.

This #elephant using a staircase.



What other option he has. The last look will tell you many things !! pic.twitter.com/MC1Q8UwNGr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 18, 2020

​A video that surfaced on Twitter has garnered 6,000 views for depicting this unusual sight, with many commenting that human encroachment on wild habitat creates existential issues for animals.

Such a shame. Sad that Corridors after Corridors are getting destroyed beyond imagination by the the super beings in the name of Development who then define the aftermath as Human Animal Conflict when the Poor animal is forced to defend it's last ground. — Sunil Nair ☀ (@Onattukarayil) February 18, 2020

This is sad. I wish we were not messing up this badly with our flora and fauna. — Biscotti ... (@11Poetic) February 18, 2020

​I was so afraid he might slip and fall but then he trumpeted his victory over manmade obstacles which should have been repaired knowing it's a right of way for wild life too!!But does anyone care if some animal fell?

— Nandini Shinde (@shindenandini) February 18, 2020

​According to a report by an environment news website, Asians elephants are at risk of losing 42 percent of their current habitat in India and Nepal by 2070.