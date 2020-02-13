Sweet-toothed Elephants on Wheels Hold up Traffic to Steal Sugarcane on Road – Video

Two elephants were being transported on a truck when a sugarcane-loaded vehicle came closer, providing the perfect meal-on-the-go for the hungry duo.
In the video, the pachyderms can be seen feasting on sugarcanes as other vehicles waited with patience to let them gobble up the jumbo-sized junk food.
Delicious lunch break 😊— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 13, 2020
Sugarcane is one of favourite food of elephants. In captivity sugarcane is an integral part of the diet plan. To provide energy. pic.twitter.com/IsjJDQCx2k
Indian elephants are one of the three subspecies of endangered Asian elephants. India is home to about 60 percent of the total population of elephants in the world, according to a report released in November, 2019.
