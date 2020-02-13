Sweet-toothed Elephants on Wheels Hold up Traffic to Steal Sugarcane on Road – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two sweet-tooth elephant almost hijacked a truck stacked with sugarcane and looted it to satiate their huge appetite. An adult elephant can eat between 200-600 pounds (90-270 kg) of food per day.

Two elephants were being transported on a truck when a sugarcane-loaded vehicle came closer, providing the perfect meal-on-the-go for the hungry duo.

In the video, the pachyderms can be seen feasting on sugarcanes as other vehicles waited with patience to let them gobble up the jumbo-sized junk food.

Delicious lunch break 😊

Sugarcane is one of favourite food of elephants. In captivity sugarcane is an integral part of the diet plan. To provide energy. pic.twitter.com/IsjJDQCx2k — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 13, 2020

​Indian elephants are one of the three subspecies of endangered Asian elephants. India is home to about 60 percent of the total population of elephants in the world, according to a report released in November, 2019.