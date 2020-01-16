Register
13:34 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Cow

    #Pork Vs Beef: Twitterquake as Indian State's Tourism Department Promotes Cow Meat Dish

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105775/53/1057755341.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001161078051369-pork-vs-beef-twitterquake-as-indian-states-tourism-department-promotes-cow-meat-dish/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A post by the Kerala Tourism Department has exacerbated a pork-versus-beef debate by featuring a picture of its popular beef dish. While the Muslim population abstains from eating pork, calling it blasphemous, the majority Hindu population considers cows as sacred and opposes the slaughter of the animal.

    The Tourism Ministry of the Indian state of Kerala came under fire after its official Twitter page posted a picture of a beef dish called “Ularthiyathu” in order to promote it.

    While retail of beef is banned in certain states in the country due to religious sensitivity of millions of people in India towards cows, a section of netizens was left stunned and irked by Kerala promoting beef, unmindful of the religious sentiments of the public at large.

    Cow slaughter and the sale of beef is banned in several Indian states, including the national capital city of Delhi. However, Kerala, along with some north-eastern states, have no such restriction.

    The controversy led to a #pork trend in India, with over 27,000 mentions as people slammed the tourism department and asked them to promote pork dishes instead, but which is forbidden among Muslims. 

    The controversial debate on beef bans triggered a Hindu-versus-Muslim issue, as the latter dominate the meat trade in India. Muslims also share similar sentiments with respect to pork, as it is forbidden under Islamic laws.

    Many who have vehemently opposed promoting beef said that tourism to Kerala should be boycotted and Keralites should not be allowed in temples.

    However, there were some who held an opposite view and supported the Tourism Department of Kerala.

    The protection of cows, considered sacred by Hindus, continues to be underpinned by vigilantism led by fringe groups. The country has also seen several mob lynching incidents in which men, mostly Muslims, have been beaten by mobs on the suspicion of cow smuggling or for eating beef.

    The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government has called for ban on cow slaughter and the trade in many states, like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, amongst others.

    Related:

    Emotive Cow Slaughter Issue Grips Indian State in New Year
    Disabled Man Lynched, 2 Left Injured Over Suspected Cow Slaughter in Indian Village
    Food Tip for Foreign Tourists: Eat Beef at Your Home Then Come to India
    Tags:
    Muslims, tourism, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Cattle, meat, Beef, cow, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse