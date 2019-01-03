Emotive Cow Slaughter Issue Grips Indian State in New Year

The discovery of the carcasses of six cows in Bhogpur, a village in the state of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, has refreshed the memory of the violence that ensued following the discovery of 25 cattle carcasses near a police post in Uttar Pradesh in December.
Dealing with cows is an extremely sensitive issue in the Hindu heartland of India, and the carcass of a slaughtered cow can spark mob rioting. According to media reports, police have swung into action and initiated an investigation into the incident to prevent more bloodshed.
A month after Bulandshahr violence that claimed a cop’s and a civilian’s life in a clash over cow slaughter, a similar situation occurred on Bulandshahr-Aligarh border in which cow carcasses were found in an orchard. However swift police action averted communal crisis @Uppolice— Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) January 2, 2019
UP: Six cow skeletons found in Aligarh; investigation underway https://t.co/6WkEEDaUcD #Aligarh— Oneindia.com (@Oneindia) January 3, 2019
Cows are considered holy by Hindus in India, and their slaughter is banned in most Indian states.
"The incident took place along the border between Bulandshahr and Aligarh," said Gopal Singh, the Circle Officer of Kurja. "The carcasses were found in Chandaus in Aligarh. The matter is under investigation," he added.
The Bulandshahr area saw cow-related religious violence last year after illegal slaughterhouses were found in the district.
A mob of right-wing activists went on a rampage on 3 December 2018 after the discovery of cow carcasses in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The mob torched dozens of vehicles, clashed with police and killed one police inspector.
