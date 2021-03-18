Germany Reportedly Vows to Support Ukraine in Exchange for US Ditching New Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Berlin has promised the US to extend extra support to Ukraine if this would prevent Nord Stream 2 pipeline from facing additional sanctions from Washington, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported. Germany reportedly admitted that Ukraine's economic fate is tightly linked to the trans-Baltic pipeline, as Russian gas transit payments make up a significant part of Kiev's budget.
Moscow previously addressed concerns that Nord Stream 2 might strip Ukraine of its lucrative gas transit business. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia will continue to use the Ukrainian gas transit system as long as it remains economically viable.
According to the media outlet, Berlin made the offer during talks that it has been conducting with the US for months in an attempt to save the megaproject from a new round of American sanctions. The Defence Authorisation Bill, adopted by the US Congress in 2020, stipulates that the country should slap Nord Stream 2 with new economic penalties in order to stop it from being completed. The first round of sanctions has so far failed to stop the pipeline's construction.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
