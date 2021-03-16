Register
09:31 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline in Germany

    Berlin 'Trying to Buy Time' on Nord Stream 2 Amid Exchange With US, Report Says

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Solovyova
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082355692_0:207:3170:1990_1200x675_80_0_0_e4ca566a7362a3cbc146d141d5b49ada.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103161082356163-berlin-trying-to-buy-time-on-nord-stream-2-amid-exchange-with-us-report-says/

    Earlier this month, the German government rejected possible new US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as an "encroachment on European sovereignty".

    The White House should take a pragmatic approach to Nord Stream 2 as Germany is pushing for the gas pipeline's completion, Reuters cited unnamed officials and diplomats as saying.

    One of the sources claimed that "Berlin is trying to buy time and make sure that the construction is finished, because they think that once the pipeline is onstream, things will look differently [to the US]".

    Another insider also referred to Berlin, who believes "there's a willingness in Washington to talk about this [project] and find a solution".

    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019
    © REUTERS / ANTON VAGANOV
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019

    Sources in the Biden administration, in turn, noted that Washington needs to understand what it can realistically do about Nord Stream 2 after two previous US administrations failed to keep the project from being implemented.

    "The context here is important too, I mean, it's a difficult inheritance", one of the insiders said, while other sources called on the Biden administration to consider easing pressure on Germany and focus on how to leverage Nord Stream 2.

    "If we can't stop the pipeline, then how can we make the best of it once it is done", the sources argued.

    One source, for their part, noted that Washington doesn't see the issue "as something where the US has to come to the table with options", describing the topic as "a German problem that the Germans actually created".

    US Considers Slapping More Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

    The remarks come a few says after State Department spokesman Ned Price made it clear that the US will impose more sanctions against Nord Stream 2 if it is determined that construction activity "meets the threshold" for restrictive measures.

    "The president of the United States, Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken, others in this government have made this administration's view […] unambiguously clear that Nord Stream 2 is a bad idea. It goes against Europe's own stated energy interests. It goes against our interests in the region as well", Price told a press briefing.

    He spoke after Blinken told lawmakers the White House would "look very carefully" at whether Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, was engaging in any "sanctionable activity". Blinken added that the US was looking at other possible sanctions targets, with that process having been underway since February.

    Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna leaves the port of Wismar
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk
    Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna leaves the port of Wismar

    Earlier this month, House and Senate Republicans sent the White House letters demanding new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and claiming that allowing the project to be completed would allegedly enable Russian President Vladimir Putin to "gain a stranglehold" over Europe's gas supplies.

    Previously introduced sanctions have already prodded several companies, most notably Switzerland-based contractor AllSeas, to pull out of Nord Stream 2. Other firms, including insurers and certification providers, have also halted their involvement amid fears of retribution from Washington.

    Merkel Slams American Extraterritorial Sanctions on Project

    Last week, Reuters cited a German government spokesperson as saying that there's an ongoing exchange between Washington and Berlin regarding Nord Stream 2.

    In February, German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly rejected US threats to impose extraterritorial sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. At the same time, the chancellor assured that the rift between Germany and the US over the project is "not as deep" as it seems and vowed to "find a solution" to the existing disagreements.

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction
    © Sputnik / Nord Stream 2
    German Lawmakers Blast US for Continuing Sanctions Policy Against Nord Stream 2
    When completed, Nord Stream 2 will be a 745-mile twin pipeline carrying about two trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany via the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, and Sweden.

    The US and some of its allies in Europe have been opposing the project, claiming that it will increase European dependence on Russian gas. Moscow denies the allegations, saying this project is purely economic and urging the US not to politicise it.

    Related:

    Germany at Risk of Compensation Claims in Case of Dropping Nord Stream 2, Environment Minister Says
    US to Look at Whether Nord Stream 2 AG Involved in Sanctionable Activity - Blinken
    German Ambassador to US Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Debates ‘Completely Overblown’
    Tags:
    pressure, construction, project, gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, US, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse