Register
12:53 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on 1 October 2019, a freight lorry passes an anti-Brexit pro-Irish unity billboard, pictured from the Dublin road in Newry, on the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Irish Republic.

    Ireland to Boost Border Policing Post-Brexit to Stop Criminals From Cashing in on New Trading Regime

    © AFP 2020 / PAUL FAITH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0d/1081443678_0:0:3204:1802_1200x675_80_0_0_03e82428dd7d6b8c702a5ea3f609871b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012311081619953-ireland-to-boost-border-policing-post-brexit-to-stop-criminals-from-cashing-in-on-new-trading/

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally signed off on the post-Brexit future partnership agreement hammered out with the European Union on Christmas Eve just hours ahead of the transition deadline, dodging a disorderly exit from the bloc, with the bill fast-tracked through parliament and receiving royal approval on Thursday.

    Ireland is gearing up to beef up police patrols along the land border with Northern Ireland ahead of the Brexit transition deadline in an effort to prevent organised crime teams from taking advantage of the new trading regime, reports the Financial Times.

    Although there will be no new checks on cross-border trade because of the Brexit protocol to keep the seamless frontier open, the national police service of the Republic of Ireland, the Garda, plans to create roving checkpoints in the border region as the new arrangements take force over the new year.

    “We are very conscious that any change that will come into place has the potential for organised crime groups to try and take advantage of that,” said Liam Geraghty, a Garda superintendent, adding:

    While acknowledging that there was no information pertaining to any specific threats to the border, or intelligence regarding how criminal groups might potentially illicitly benefit from the new regime, Mr. Geraghty added:

    “People living along the approximately 500-km border will see an increased Garda presence over the coming days. Members of [the force] will not be posted on the border, will not be manning permanent checkpoints or guarding infrastructure.”

    Earlier, the Garda said it had enhanced the number of officers posted to the border region by 20 percent since 2016, when the UK voted in a referendum to exit the EU.

    The plan to boost border policing post-Brexit came as the Prime Minister of the government of Ireland Micheal Martin instructed businesses to make final preparations for new customs, food and animal safety checks that will be installed to trade with the UK after the end of the transition period at the end of the year.

    In line with the deal, Northern Ireland will continue to follow EU internal market and customs rules to ensure unimpeded trade with the Irish Republic. This, in turn, will now necessitate new Irish Sea checks on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

    The reintroduction of checks between the republic and Britain, scrapped originally in 1993 after a single EU market was formed, has prompted Dublin to recruit 1,500 new officials. The government also constructed new IT systems, with ports and airports acquiring the required infrastructure.

    Bottlenecks Issue

    The Prime Minister also warned that the introduction of checks on 1 January could result in congestion around Dublin Port, with officials earlier elaborating specific traffic plans tailored to address bottlenecks around Dublin Port, near the city centre.

    Approximately 900,000 UK cargo shipments will require new checks annually due to Brexit, according to port officials. This figure is a significant rise from the 200,000 annual checks previously registered.

    Gerry Harrahill, director-general for customs in the Revenue tax authority, was quoted as saying that 95 percent of Irish companies importing from the UK and 96 percent of exporters had already registered for customs.

    Lorries queue at the Port of Dover following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 27, 2020
    © REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRA
    Lorries queue at the Port of Dover following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 27, 2020

    Nevertheless, he expressed concerns that many had postponed the procedure until the last minute, driven by uncertainty in the Brexit trade talks, as they floundered ahead of the transition cutoff date.

    Gerry Harrahill emphasised “change is happening”, as he warned that things could not stay as before.

    “Businesses need to understand the new reality and be able to engage with that reality. If your goods are stopped for customs, agri or food safety checks, you should expect that this will take time. You can’t simply drive off a ferry that arrives from the UK and leave the port in the way that you can today. That is an unavoidable new feature of trade with Great Britain.”

    The UK officially left the EU on 31 January 2020, entering an 11-month-long transition period, throughout which the country continued following EU regulations.

    After months of stalled UK-EU talks that floundered over several crucial sticking points, such as fishing, so-called level playing field and governance, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen finally agreed on a partnership deal between the bloc and the UK on Christmas Eve, that will come into force on 1 January.

    ​Under the deal, Northern Ireland simultaneously remains a part of Britain, while continuing to enjoy access to the EU customs union and adhering to single market regulations to keep its borders with The Republic of Ireland open.

    Related:

    Ireland Warns UK Against 'Undermining' Brexit Withdrawal Deal, Cautions 'Breach of Trust'
    'We are the UK of Great Britain and N Ireland… That Includes Scotland,' Commentator Says on Brexit
    UK Ministers' Comments on Brexit 'Gravely Concerning', Ireland's Foreign Minister Says
    Brexit Party Leader Threatens to Unseat Tory MPs Who Oppose Northern Ireland Bill
    Tags:
    Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Ireland, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse