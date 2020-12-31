Britain Punishes Itself With Brexit, Says French Minister

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed off on the post-Brexit future partnership agreement that was reached with the European Union on Christmas Eve.

French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that with Brexit, Britain only punishes itself. He added that the EU did not punish anyone and it was normal for it to defend its interests.

On 31 December, the United Kingdom will finally part with the European Union - on this day, the transitional period following the Brexit split ends.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed an agreement on Wednesday on post-Brexit trade and cooperation with the United Kingdom, which was eventually reached last week after several months of negotiations. In turn, later in the day, Boris Johnson signed a partnership agreement.

The dispute on fishing rights was one of three major sticking points, along with governance and common standards in the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The United Kingdom and the European Union came to an agreement on the terms of their future relationship on 24 December, which included a comprehensive free trade deal and a range of other agreements concerning matters including migration.

The UK finally left the European Union on 31 January, more than three and a half years after the June 2016 referendum that started the Brexit process, although London and Brussels spent the remaining 11 months of the year bickering over the terms of a wide-ranging future partnership agreement that was eventually reached on Christmas Eve.