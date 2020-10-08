Berlin Dismisses Nord Stream 2 Criticism, Says Project is Not German-Russian, But International

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has elaborated on Berlin's decision not to include the Nord Stream 2 project in its list of sanctions, explaining the move by the fact that it is not a German-Russian project, but an international one. He added that since several European countries are involved in the pipeline's construction, there must be an EU consensus regarding any sanctions against it.
Earlier, Germany threatened to impose "targeted and proportionate sanctions" against Russian officials purportedly involved in the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Maas said the sanctions would go into effect should Moscow not "explain" who allegedly poisoned the political activist in Russia and how. Germany and France later announced that they would forward their targeted sanctions suggestions to the European Union member states for consideration.
Moscow strongly denies the accusations of being responsible for Navalny falling gravely ill during a flight on 20 August and has dismissed the allegations made by the German authorities that he was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
